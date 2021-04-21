Alan Pergament: Sunny Hostin's emotion, diversity lesson highlight Chauvin coverage

Must-See TV: One must-see news conference was led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who spoke for more than 10 minutes about the hard work of the prosecution team. Prosecutors Steve Schleicher and Jerry W. Blackwell became legal stars during the trial with some memorable lines. Schleicher told the jury to “believe your eyes” when viewing the cellphone recording. In his rebuttal to the closing statement by the defense, Blackwell said something to the jury that will go down in history: “You are told, for example, that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. You heard that testimony. And now having seen all the evidence and having heard the evidence, you know the truth, and the truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small.”