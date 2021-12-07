Alan Pergament: Steve Levy's humor earns style points in Patriots' old-fashioned rush to victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

We could have heard more from Parry, especially on what appeared to be a potential holding call or pass interference call against Patriots safety Adrian Phillips that prevented Knox from catching a touchdown late in the game.

He also could have been asked about something Griese brought up – whether the Pats’ Matt Judon could have been called for roughing the passer after landing on top of Allen.

There also could have been more debate on key McDermott decisions. The analysts gave no opinion on McDermott’s decision to have Bass kick an extra point rather than go for two when the Bills were down, 8-6, in the first quarter.

And they didn’t question a late-game decision to have Bass try that “fun” field goal late in the game down 14-10 in the direction of the stadium that led Belichick to go for a two-point conversion rather than have Nick Folk try an extra point.

After all, even if Bass had made the kick – the wind blew it wide right – the Bills still would have needed another one in terrible conditions to win the game.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast: