Alan Pergament: Steve Levy's history of covering the Bills goes back to his days at Oswego State

There will be a lot of people listening to every word by Levy and MNF analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Monday night in a game between teams on top of the AFC East and AFC South.

In their second year together, Levy feels the trio is much better because of his improvement.

“Brian and Louis were already stars at it,” said Levy. “I think I'm the one that sort of has gotten better. I had a lot of improvements to make after the first season. Having full crowds has really helped me out … I really think I'm saying less, which is just really hard to do…. because you feel like you're supposed to be filling every second and that's not the case. It sounds better, when I watch the games back, when it's just crowd noise and no one's saying anything. Therefore, when you do say something, I think it carries more weight, has more importance to it. So I'm trying to pick my spots and say more important things and say it less.”

The traditional MNF telecast on ESPN has competition this season, with the ManningCast, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2 for 10 games this season, but not Bills-Titans. The Mannings have gotten the acclaim for their insights, guest stars and casual commentary, but the traditional broadcast has much higher ratings.

Levy says the Manning love hasn’t impacted him at all.