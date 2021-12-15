Alan Pergament: St. Louis radio personality is 103.3 co-host; Bills-Bucs game ends with huge rating

Paul, John, George and Ringo’s creative process was fascinating to watch at times and there were some juicy tidbits, but it was a long and winding and often boring road to get there. As I tweeted after it premiered, “you have to love the Beatles as much as John loves Yoko to watch the eight hours in one sitting.” After listening to the song “Get Back” 100 times, I vowed never to listen to it again. The rooftop concert near the end wasn’t as big a payoff as expected.