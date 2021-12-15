Alan Pergament: St. Louis radio personality is 103.3 co-host; Bills-Bucs game ends with huge rating

This is what I’m thinking:
Cumulus Media has completed its morning team to replace (Ted) Shredd and (Tom) Ragan on 103.3 The Edge/ WEDG-FM.
This week, Anthony Wise joined recently hired co-host Cassiday Proctor on what is now called the “Cass & Anthony” morning show. It airs from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.
Wise has worked in St. Louis in different dayparts on stations with classic rock, adult hits and alternative formats.
According to a Cumulus release, Wise also has been an imaging and production director and producer and attends live music and comedy shows, “learning new ways to cook and adventures outdoors.”
Proctor, a Wichita State University graduate who has worked in St. Louis, Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., and Austin, Texas, and has Western New York ties, joined 103.3 FM last month. She is married to Amherst native Jerry Cappello and has professed her love of the area.
In the Cumulus release, Proctor was quoted as saying: “Ever since Anthony and I worked in the same cluster in St. Louis I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him. This is such an exciting opportunity for me to bring our natural rapport and shared jokes to the air.”
Proctor not only has the unenviable task of replacing and competing with Shredd and Ragan across the dial, she also is the midday host of an adult contemporary Erie, Pa., station, Classy 100 (WXKC-FM). She voice tracks the Erie show remotely from Buffalo, according to Jim Riley, vice president and market manager for the Cumulus stations in Buffalo and Erie.
Shredd and Ragan moved from 103.3 FM to the more prestigious 97 Rock in August, five months after the previous 97 Rock morning team of Rich (Bull) Gaenzler, Rob Lederman and Chris Klein was fired after a racist discussion in March about the color of toast that led to advertiser fallout and the ouster of program director John Hager.
Shredd and Ragan's 103.3 show was No. 1 in the target audience of men 25 to 44 with a very healthy 15.9 share.
Shredd and Ragan moved to Cumulus’ flagship station, 97 Rock, a powerhouse with a legacy and the ability to sell more advertising.
Before the move, Shredd and Ragan had discussed current events and cultural issues together for 27 years at 103.3 and lived up to the station’s slogan as “The Rock Alternative” by rarely playing music.
Bills Notes: The Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late Sunday afternoon and early evening had a strong 47.0 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. It might have even been higher if the Bills didn’t appear to be out of the game at the start of the second half when they were down, 24-3.
The rating dropped from a 44.1 at 5:45 p.m. to a 40.8 around halftime at 6 p.m. Viewership gradually increased, with the rating hitting a high in Super Bowl territory of 55.5 at game’s end.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
After Bills fans had the top announcing teams at NBC, ESPN and CBS to listen to for the last three weeks, Sunday’s game with Carolina carried by WUTV is being called by one of Fox’s secondary teams of play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak.
The Bills loss to the Bucs was the top topic Monday on ESPN’s weekday opinion programs “Around the Horn” and “Pardon the Interruption.”
On “PTI,” Tony Kornheiser asked co-host Michael Wilbon if the Bills should be optimistic after losing close games to Tampa Bay and New England.
“Unless they are playing in the DraftKings League, no,” said Wilbon.
Kornheiser was more optimistic, saying the Bills can still make the playoffs.
He added what they will miss is homefield in the playoffs, “where homefield in the winter means something.”
It hasn’t meant much this season, with the Bills losing at home to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and New England.
Kornheiser said the Bills rematch with New England “psychologically is a must-win for them.”
Wilbon agreed and added he came into the season rooting for Buffalo.
“I feel bad for them,” he concluded.
“Around the Horn” host Tony Reali also seemed to feel bad for the Bills because Stefon Diggs didn’t get a pass interference call while the Bucs’ Mike Evans did when he was the culprit.
“Do we just live in the world where we say Tom Brady gets that call and Josh Allen doesn’t?” asked Reali.
“It certainly seems that way,” said Frank Isola, one of the four members of the “ATH” panel.
Inquiring minds want to know: What did I think of “Get Back,” the eight-hour Beatles documentary that premiered on Thanksgiving weekend on Disney+? It didn’t get a “true Pergament” rating.
Paul, John, George and Ringo’s creative process was fascinating to watch at times and there were some juicy tidbits, but it was a long and winding and often boring road to get there. As I tweeted after it premiered, “you have to love the Beatles as much as John loves Yoko to watch the eight hours in one sitting.” After listening to the song “Get Back” 100 times, I vowed never to listen to it again. The rooftop concert near the end wasn’t as big a payoff as expected.
Speaking of disappointing payoffs: The third season finale of HBO's “Succession” didn’t have the shocking “wow” factor of the second season finale. I won’t say anymore right now because I realize many people still have it on their DVRs for later viewing.