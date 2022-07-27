Alan Pergament: Spectrum subscribers who just saw their bill will relate to this column

I have never been so unhappy to be right about something.

In my April 7 column, I reported that Spectrum cable bills were about to rise.

It is time for a personal update that readers may relate to after receiving their recent bills.

But first, a refresher course.

I didn’t get any release about my pending increase in April from the company announcing it.

I learned about it the same way some subscribers have learned about it since mid-March – from the bill I received in the mail under the heading “Important Billing Update.”

It isn't the way a news organization would expect to learn about it.

You would have thought that Spectrum would have been upfront about it and announce it in a way that doesn't require subscribers to read their statements carefully to know its impact on them.

It is almost like Spectrum was embarrassed about it and feared the inevitable backlash it would receive.

At the time, Spectrum said it believed the largest percentage of affected current customers would see an increase of less than $5 monthly.

The "important billing update" sounded ominous even if the words “rate increase” were avoided.

Spectrum blamed the added charges on increased programming costs, including retransmission consent deals that the company pays to TV groups such as E.W. Scripps (WKBW-TV), Nexstar (WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV), Tegna (WGRZ-TV) and WUTV and WNYO (Sinclair) to carry the channels that they own and are available free over the air in most areas of Western New York.

According to Spectrum, the broadcast TV surcharge alone has grown by more than $3 a month, from $17.99 to $21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Spectrum said, “TV Silver (the plan I am on) will increase by $5 monthly, each TV receiver will cost $1 more a month and the TV Bundle discount (which I believe I have) will be reduced by $6 monthly.”

Which brings me to my billing update.

Because I live in a condo complex that receives a bulk rate, Spectrum was unable in April to give me an exact figure on the increase I would be getting. But I estimated it to be as high as $12 monthly.

In other words, slightly more than the cost of 3 gallons of gas these days.

I was hoping to have an increase under $5, the amount Spectrum said most subscribers would get.

Here is the breakdown of the changes of my monthly bill, which went up $11.99 – $116.98 monthly to $128.97 monthly.

• The TV Silver package went up $5 or $2 more than the broadcast TV surcharge. My bill for this package is now $74.99 monthly, up from $69.99 monthly.

• The one extra TV receiver that isn’t included in my condo package went up $1 monthly as expected. It might have been $2 more monthly if my condo package hadn’t included my two other receivers.

• My Spectrum internet went up $6 to $75.99 from $69.99 monthly because the bundle discount I received went down from $10 monthly to $4 monthly.

Notably, the increases for the internet and the receiver have nothing to do with Spectrum paying higher programming costs.

My bill increase is slightly more than 10%, which is even higher than the staggering current rate of inflation.

In fairness, you just need to go to a grocery store, a restaurant, a coffee shop or a gas station to realize prices for just about everything are going up significantly.

However, the timing of Spectrum’s increase couldn’t have been worse considering all the above issues.

It is probably why I frequently get emails from readers saying they have decided to cut the Spectrum cord and investigate other ways to get programming.

That is the risk cable companies take when “billing updates” like this one arrive in the mail.