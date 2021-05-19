Alan Pergament: Spectrum News morning anchors only ones in Buffalo; OAN, Newsmax have little impact here

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Jacquie Walker will have some company with Western New York ties when she enters the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in October.

Timothy C. Busch, a former general manager at the Nexstar station in Rochester who worked at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) for several years and was once general sales manager there, is one of the three other members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

He has more than 37 years of broadcasting experience, 21 of which are with Nexstar, the company that owns WIVB and sister station WNLO.

He was appointed president of Nexstar Media Inc. in January 2017 and plans on retiring June 1. He has overseen Nexstar’s broadcasting divisions, which operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets.

Besides working at Channel 2, Busch held various sales and management positions at WGR-AM and FM in Buffalo.

