Alan Pergament: Spectrum News morning anchors only ones in Buffalo; OAN, Newsmax have little impact here

This is what I’m thinking:
When you get a release from Spectrum News, you must go beyond the details the cable news channel provides to understand who actually works in Western New York.
On Monday, Spectrum News 1 announced its new weekday and weekend news lineups with a Buffalo dateline without saying where the anchors are based.
The release stated that Scott Patterson and Breanna Fuss are weekday morning anchors; Casey Bortnick, JoDee Kenney and Robert Guaderrama weekday co-anchors midday; and Marisa Jacques and Karen Edwards are the evening news co-anchors.
It added that Bortnick, Melissa Steininger and Mercedes Williams are weekend morning news co-anchors, and Guaderrama and Camille Delongis will anchor the weekend evening news.
Since Bortnick recently relocated from Buffalo to Albany, the release made you wonder who is anchoring from here.
According to a source, Patterson and Fuss, meteorologists Dan Russell and Kaylee Wendt and sports anchor Kevin Carroll are the only anchors based in Buffalo. Fuss previously anchored weekend mornings here.
Similarly, different morning teams composed of news anchors, as well as meteorologists and sports anchors are the only anchors based in Syracuse and Rochester.
Every other anchor is based in Albany and supplying Spectrum news broadcasts in Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester.
Each city also has its own team of multimedia journalists, previously known as reporters.
Kenney, Guaderrama, Jacques, Edwards, Steininger, Williams and Delongis are based in Albany. Kenney has been there for almost two decades.
Guaderrama recently joined Spectrum Networks from FOX35 in Orlando, where he served as an anchor and reporter. Jacques and Edwards previously anchored the evening news in Rochester.
Inquiring minds want to know: Has the local ratings decline of Fox News resulted from viewers switching to the two channels competing with it for conservative viewers – OAN and Newsmax?
Not so much.
OAN doesn’t register a household rating locally, which presumably means it doesn’t have enough viewers to qualify for one.
Newsmax averaged a 0.3 prime-time local rating in January, February and March and a 0.4 in April from 8 to 11 p.m. Its strongest rating was at 8 p.m. opposite Tucker Carlson with a 0.5 in January, a 0.4 in February, a 0.5 in March and a 0.6 in April. Newsmax never got higher than a 0.3 average at 9 p.m. opposite Sean Hannity and never higher than a 0.2 at 10 p.m. opposite Laura Ingraham.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Jacquie Walker will have some company with Western New York ties when she enters the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in October.
Timothy C. Busch, a former general manager at the Nexstar station in Rochester who worked at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) for several years and was once general sales manager there, is one of the three other members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
He has more than 37 years of broadcasting experience, 21 of which are with Nexstar, the company that owns WIVB and sister station WNLO.
He was appointed president of Nexstar Media Inc. in January 2017 and plans on retiring June 1. He has overseen Nexstar’s broadcasting divisions, which operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets.
Besides working at Channel 2, Busch held various sales and management positions at WGR-AM and FM in Buffalo.
For all the talk of the Buffalo Bills' four prime-time games in the coming season, the TV schedule isn’t that much different from a year ago. CBS affiliate WIVB-TV, Fox affiliate WUTV and ESPN all had the same number of Bills games as they had last season.
NBC News ran a clip Sunday night of a customer challenging a Costco employee in California after he was refused entrance for failing to wear a mask. The employee at the entrance of Costco was amazingly patient to the customer. Oddly, NBC didn’t mention the customer was former child star Ricky Schroder, who later co-starred in “NYPD Blue.” Failing to be noticed had to annoy Schroder even more.
Rich Newberg’s documentary on Buffalo TV history, “The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here,” which was postponed in April, has a new air date of 8 p.m. Tuesday June 7. The special uses historical footage to showcase Buffalo’s history through local television coverage.
Last Sunday’s season finale of the Showtime series “City on a Hill” starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge could also have played as a series finale as several storylines were resolved in the series overseen by Buffalo native Tom Fontana. I won’t reveal spoilers to give viewers time to watch it. The end made one wonder whether “City” – which had an excellent season and is executive produced by Ben Affleck and his Boston pal Matt Damon – will be renewed for a third season. In an email, Fontana wrote the show is waiting to hear from Showtime executives if there will be another season.