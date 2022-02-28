Alan Pergament: Some unexpected drama on 'Meet the Press'; 'SNL' scores with subway tunes

This is what I’m thinking:
If it is Sunday, you don’t expect to see a panel discussion on NBC’s “Meet the Press” deal with journalistic bias and turn contentious.
But that’s exactly what happened at the end of Sunday’s program when conservative commentator Danielle Pletka went after the objectivity of host Chuck Todd and panelists Kristen Welker, Andrea Mitchell and Jeremy Bash.
It came after a discussion over whether former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo really meant to say the positive things he said about Russian President Vladimir Putin during the invasion of Ukraine.
Pletka said she believed Pompeo “misspoke” and “I don’t think that is what he actually believes.” Then she got some push back.
“There are four of you and one of me,” said Pletka. “I’m the only Republican sitting here.”
“We’re not Republicans or Democrats, we’re journalists,” replied Mitchell.
“I’m not going to touch that baby,” replied Pletka.
The discussion ended more cordially after Mitchell brought up the impact of the positive statements about Putin in Russia.
“It is dangerous when it gets on Russian TV,” said Mitchell.
“I agree,” said Pletka.
Pletka was playing the conservative card – without evidence – of depicting almost all journalists as liberal.
Some regular viewers of NBC’s Welker, Mitchell and Todd feel they often seem to bend over backward to be objective rather than favor one party.
Bash worked in the Obama administration, which is probably why Todd corrected Mitchell and said three of the panelists were journalists and not four.
Pletka especially pushed back at Bash’s claim that things in Ukraine would have been worse if President Trump or someone like him was in office.
“That’s absolutely untrue,” said Pletka.
“You know better than that,” replied Mitchell, though it was unclear exactly what she was referring to that Pletka said.
The dramatic exchange made me reconfirm my view that the politics of panelists should be revealed in graphics for viewers who don’t know their biases.
In this case, Pletka should have been identified as a Republican, Bash as a Democrat and Todd, Welker and Mitchell as working for NBC News without political affiliation.
The cold open of “Saturday Night Live” in which the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” was a classy and touching way to start the program hosted by John Mulaney and deserved all the love it got on social networks.
The entire episode was the best of the season, with even the skits after “Weekend Update” strong.
I usually go to bed after Colin Jost and Michael Che are done skewering the week’s news.
But my favorite skit of the night came immediately after they finished.
It was an elaborate, eight-minute one set in a subway station in which several cast members performed comic versions of Broadway tunes, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific,” “Les Miserables,” “Dreamgirls” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
By the way, Mulaney performs at KeyBank Center on June 11. His performance Saturday, which started with a monologue about his recovery from drug addiction that he somehow made funny, should help sell a lot of tickets.
Most winners at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards Sunday night carried on TNT were predicable. Who didn’t think HBO’s “Succession” and the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" would get love?
But I was surprised a few times. I didn’t see the wins coming for Jung-jae as best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon as best female actor in a drama series for Netflix’s “Squid Game.”
Of course, I haven’t seen “Squid Game.”
I was pleasantly surprised by the win of the Apple TV+ movie “CODA,” a heartwarming film that deals with the responsibilities that a hearing child has in helping her deaf parents. It is a beautiful film worthy of the $4.99 a month it costs to get the streaming service. That is less than the price of a movie ticket.
Perhaps “CODA” now will get more viewership. The title, which stands for Child of Deaf Adult, may have confused people.
As happy as I was to see “CODA” get recognition, “Belfast,” the coming-of-age autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, probably would have gotten my vote.
The two-hour award show moved fast Sunday and should be a model for the Oscars.
It had great speeches by Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren and Will Smith.
And I found the segment dealing with all the people in the industry who have died in the last year especially moving, partly because I missed or had forgotten about the deaths of some of them.