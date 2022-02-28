Alan Pergament: Some unexpected drama on 'Meet the Press'; 'SNL' scores with subway tunes

But I was surprised a few times. I didn’t see the wins coming for Jung-jae as best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon as best female actor in a drama series for Netflix’s “Squid Game.”

Of course, I haven’t seen “Squid Game.”

I was pleasantly surprised by the win of the Apple TV+ movie “CODA,” a heartwarming film that deals with the responsibilities that a hearing child has in helping her deaf parents. It is a beautiful film worthy of the $4.99 a month it costs to get the streaming service. That is less than the price of a movie ticket.

Perhaps “CODA” now will get more viewership. The title, which stands for Child of Deaf Adult, may have confused people.

As happy as I was to see “CODA” get recognition, “Belfast,” the coming-of-age autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, probably would have gotten my vote.

The two-hour award show moved fast Sunday and should be a model for the Oscars.

It had great speeches by Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren and Will Smith.