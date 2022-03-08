Alan Pergament: Some things about a lying 'Pam,' a truthful Mandy Moore and enterprising Jason Tartick

This is what I’m thinking:
Mystery is the one key thing missing from the NBC miniseries “The Thing about Pam” starring two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger that premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on WGRZ.
I remember listening to “The Thing About Pam” podcast on a long drive in 2019 to the Philadelphia area some time ago.
My memory was a little hazy about the details of a story that also was heavily covered by several episodes of NBC’s true drama series “Dateline” narrated by Keith Morrison, who became part of the story along with a show producer.
So I listened to part one of the podcast again today to confirm that it initially had me guessing about who stabbed a Troy, Missouri woman, Betsy Faria, 56 times to her death in her home.
As any “Dateline” regular knows, Betsy’s husband, Russell – the husband almost always does it – was bound to be a suspect.
In this six-part series, it is immediately much clearer than it was in the podcast that Betsy’s good friend, Pam Hupp (Zellweger), is the murderer.
She does everything she can to frame Russell (Glenn Fleshler), as she did in the first episode of the podcast in the real interview with authorities.
But the TV production is much less subtle than the real Pam appears to be in the podcast, which takes away from the suspense.
Through the first four episodes made available for review, Pam’s manipulative behavior immediately is so outrageous that it is hard to understand why the detectives and the district attorney (Judy Greer) didn’t consider her the chief suspect rather than their chief witness.
The cops and prosecutors are depicted as bungling small town amateurs who socialize with the judge who doesn’t want to hear any arguments from Russell’s big city lawyer (Josh Duhamel).
Constantly sipping 32-ounce sodas (I’m from Long Island and still call it soda), sitting in an extra large bean bag and driving around in a car with an “I Love Dogs” bumper sticker, Zellweger plays a scheming woman who somehow gets the authorities to instantly believe her lies. Unfortunately, her performance lacks subtlety. But I’m not blaming Zellweger; the producers apparently were more interested in emphasizing dark humor than representing a more believable Pam.
Morrison also narrates this series, which adds to a disquieting darkly comic tone that also makes it even harder to believe anyone would think of Pam as anything but a big fat liar.
Spoiler Alert: Russell was originally convicted of his wife’s murder, then exonerated in a second trial. Pam was finally charged with the murder last year after being implicated in two other murders.
A reminder: Tonight’s episode of “This Is Us” at 9 on WGRZ, which includes Rebecca (Mandy Moore) telling her children how she wanted to be treated as her dementia accelerates, just may get Moore an Emmy award. The extended scene in which she sits her adult children down to give the details is incredibly moving and undoubtedly relatable to people who have been in a similar position And keep a Kleenex handy for the final moment between Rebecca and her daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz).
The “Bachelorette” days of Western New York native Jason Tartick were over more than three years ago, but he may have used that platform as well any contestant who didn’t get the final rose.
Tartick made it to the final three of the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette,” before Becca Kufrin picked Garrett Yrigoyen over him.
There was fan support at the time for Tartick to be the next “Bachelor” but that role went to Colton Underwood, who recently announced his engagement to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
But don’t cry for Tartick. He has landed in the arms of former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe. They live in Nashville, Tenn., with their rescued golden retrievers.
He also is the host an Apple business podcast, “Trading Secrets,” in which he apparently uses his business acumen as an entrepreneur and investor.
A release from his publicist included a secret that wasn’t revealed when he was on “The Bachelorette.”
The publicist wrote that Tartick “left a wildly successful finance position" to join the reality show “after experiencing weeks of panic attacks, anxiety medication, and ‘Sunday Scaries.’”
And now Tartick has written a book, “The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career,” published by Harper Collins Leadership that will be available April 5.
Here is the synopsis of the book via the publicist: “Tartick shares his hard-won advice to help your listeners capitalize on their strengths, overcome their own unique constraints, plan their next move, and restart their lives. Using the same eight sharp strategies that shaped the independent life he now lives, Tartick will help you ignite your own restart.”
Being on “The Bachelorette” isn't one of the strategies but it certainly helped Tartick.
Presumably, he will be on a book tour that will include TV appearances. He is very comfortable in front of the camera.
Since his “Bachelorette” days, he has been a co-host on several shows, appeared on "Good Morning America," "Today," "Ellen," Fox News, CNN, "Celebrity Family Feud," "Entertainment Tonight" and "The Ryan Seacrest Show."