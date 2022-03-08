Alan Pergament: Some things about a lying 'Pam,' a truthful Mandy Moore and enterprising Jason Tartick

A reminder: Tonight’s episode of “This Is Us” at 9 on WGRZ, which includes Rebecca (Mandy Moore) telling her children how she wanted to be treated as her dementia accelerates, just may get Moore an Emmy award. The extended scene in which she sits her adult children down to give the details is incredibly moving and undoubtedly relatable to people who have been in a similar position And keep a Kleenex handy for the final moment between Rebecca and her daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz).

The “Bachelorette” days of Western New York native Jason Tartick were over more than three years ago, but he may have used that platform as well any contestant who didn’t get the final rose.

Tartick made it to the final three of the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette,” before Becca Kufrin picked Garrett Yrigoyen over him.

There was fan support at the time for Tartick to be the next “Bachelor” but that role went to Colton Underwood, who recently announced his engagement to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

But don’t cry for Tartick. He has landed in the arms of former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe. They live in Nashville, Tenn., with their rescued golden retrievers.