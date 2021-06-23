Alan Pergament: Some 'shocking' TV moments in coverage of India Walton's historic upset

Now on to more highs and lows of the coverage.

Seriously? Naturally, Demler had to add her 2 cents and covered all the angles in one sentence. She speculated “perhaps he didn’t take her seriously or perhaps he did … It is stunning that someone virtually unknown a year ago all of a sudden defeats a four-term mayor.”

Best Sound Bite: In a post-speech interview with WGRZ’s Leanne Stuck, Walton said Brown “definitely could have done more damage to me … I think he ran a really clean race.” Brown and his strategists must be second-guessing themselves now.

My Least Favorite Moment: WIVB reporter Marlee Tuskes was in the middle of the Walton crowd and seemed more excited than the candidate, who was extraordinarily calm as her supporters celebrated. Noting Walton was running back and forth a number of times in the room, Tuskes said: “I think my favorite moment was when she passed by running and saying, ‘I need to call my mom.’ ” That cheerleading comment was my least favorite moment of the coverage.