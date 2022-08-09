Alan Pergament: Some 'marvelous' childhood memories of Vin Scully and his priceless voice

One of the best tributes to legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully after his death last week was by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap.

At almost four minutes long, it highlighted Scully’s biography, his famous calls, his style of letting the moment play when silence was needed and his love of baseball. I highly recommend you head online to watch Schaap’s piece.

It only may have been topped by the eight-minute tribute from the Los Angeles Dodgers narrated by Charley Steiner.

It is impossible to compete with those tributes, which made me recall growing up on Long Island as a Brooklyn Dodgers fan when Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe were my heroes.

Some of my happiest childhood memories came from listening to Scully call Brooklyn Dodgers games.

However, two of my saddest memories as a 9-year-old came within months of each other.

I cried after the announcement in October of 1957 that the Dodgers were moving to Los Angeles. I cried again three months later when Campanella, the Dodgers catcher, was paralyzed in an automobile accident.

I never really forgave the Dodgers for leaving Brooklyn. I even felt a little guilty – almost like a traitor – decades later by attending my first game in Dodger Stadium.

But I never stopped loving Scully. More specifically, Scully’s voice. It was smooth, reassuring, poetic.

My obsession with the voices of sports announcers is largely due to hearing Scully growing up. It led to a few columns rating the voices of local sports announcers. Legendary disc jockey Danny Neaverth often kids me about my obsessions with voices.

Scully’s voice set the standard for all announcers. He arguably had the greatest, most soothing voice in broadcasting history.

He knew when to go silent at big moments, such as after Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run to break Babe Ruth’s record and an injured Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Watching clips of those moments on YouTube last week still gave me chills.

Just as importantly, Scully found just the right words to break long periods of silence.

After more than a minute of silence after Gibson hit a 3-2 pitch in an 8-minute at-bat for the game-winning home run, Scully said: "In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened."

However, Scully was at his best after 30 seconds of silence after the Aaron home run: “What a marvelous moment for baseball, what a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time time baseball idol.”

He didn’t stop there, noting the difference between the slender Aaron and the heavier Ruth. Before he was finished, Scully gave baseball fans a history lesson on why the Yankees’ uniforms have pinstripes. He said it was to make Ruth look slimmer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

I’ve often judged the greatness of announcers by comparing them to how well Scully delivered “the moment” of huge plays. It is a little unfair, since Scully was arguably the best at it.

After his death, Twitter carried video and audio of many of his famous calls to allow those too young to experience them to understand how great he truly was.

One of the best things about Twitter is its ability to share history.

Scully’s death made me investigate my history of how often I mentioned him in columns, sometimes with TV trivia. Here is a sampling.

2000: “The “X-Files” Connection: Chris Carter, the creator of the series, named Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) after his childhood idol. He also named Robert Patrick's character, FBI special agent John Doggett, after announcer Jerry Doggett, who worked with Scully.

1999: “It was great to hear Scully introduce baseball's All-Century team. In his first sentence, Scully managed to explain how much the game has changed since Ernie Banks first suggested, "let's play two." "The All-Century team," said Scully, "presented by MasterCard."

Priceless.

1995: “The WTBS documentary ‘Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream’ packs quite an emotional wallop. Aaron, of course, hit No. 715 against Scully’s beloved Dodgers. The poetic call of the home run and its aftermath by Scully may still give you chills. I know I got them both times I watched this moving film. And you'll probably want to watch more than once, too.”

1993: A quote from Bob Costas, who loves baseball as much as Scully did, during one TV appearance. "David Letterman dreamed of being Johnny Carson," Costas said. "I dreamed of being Red Barber or Vin Scully at the World Series and that's what I'd like most to do.”

1989: “The appearance of former President Ronald Reagan in Tuesday's All-Star telecast was a good publicity stunt … Despite Scully's best efforts, you had to feel sorry for Reagan, who appeared uncomfortable and had difficulty hitting the right phrases. The stunt also backfired because the inning that Reagan worked – the first – would have played better without a gimmick. Reagan was talking while Bo Jackson hit his momentous home run.”

October 1988: “Scully is one old-timer who understands the athlete of today. In Game 2 of the World Series, Scully told a story that indicated how smart Los Angeles pitcher Orel Hershiser really is. He noted that Orel was asked what kind of computer he uses when he charts his pitches and opponents. Scully said Hershiser replied like a typical athlete in the 1980s: ‘I haven't signed an endorsement yet.’ "

1992: Scully is known for his baseball calls, but he also worked golf tournaments and big NFL games. Before CBS announcer Pat Summerall worked his fifth Super Bowl, I wrote: “The dry Summerall and the excitable John Madden have been a good fit for CBS for 11 years now. They weren't instantly matched. Summerall had to win the seat next to Madden…. He won a fight of sorts with Vin Scully to sit next to Madden.”

"CBS had a derby to determine who would work with John," recalled Summerall. "They realized he would be something special. Vin Scully was still at CBS. They couldn't decide who would work with him – me or Scully. Scully worked the first half of the season, I did the second half."

Summerall won and the rest is NFL broadcasting history.

Scully’s memorable NFL calls included “The Catch,” the famous Joe Montana pass to Dwight Clark to give San Francisco a 28-27 win over Dallas in the NFC championship game in January of 1982.

Bills fans may have enjoyed seeing Scully’s call on Twitter last week of a Nick Mike-Mayer field goal in overtime that gave the Bills a 10-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 1980.

“For history buffs, it is the first time that Buffalo has beaten the Rams,” said Scully. (They had only played three times at that point.)

Bills fans are hoping for more history against the Rams when they open the season Sept. 8 in prime time on NBC.