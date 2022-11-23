Alan Pergament: Snowstorm helps Bills-Browns hit season-high rating; Edelman gives Stefon Diggs love on 'Inside the NFL'

This is a special edition of the old "Sports on the Air" column:

The Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday had a season-high 49.0 local rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

That shouldn’t be a surprise since most Western New Yorkers were housebound in the aftermath of the historic snowstorm that forced the game to be moved from Highmark Stadium to Detroit.

By comparison, the rating for the Browns game was up considerably from the 43.7 rating for the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota carried on local Fox affiliate WUTV the week earlier.

Before Sunday’s game, the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was the highest-rated locally with a 48.6 on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2). That was 0.3 percentage points ahead of the 48.3 rating for the Bills’ 41-7 rout of Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” carried by Channel 2 and ESPN.

Prime-time games involving the Bills are expected to get higher ratings. Games at 1 p.m. generally get lower ratings.

A rating point is equal to 6,375 households in Western New York.

To put the local ratings for Bills games in perspective, not one prime-time network program averages a double-digit rating this season.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs received some love on Tuesday’s “Inside the NFL” carried by Paramount+.

Asked who the best receiver is in the NFL right now, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman selected Diggs.

Said Edelman: “I think his route running ability, he makes big plays when the team needs a big play, he can run every route, he can go up and jump over a guy, he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s great in and out of his breaks, he knows the game, he’s tough. He just makes gotta-have-it plays. (Minnesota’s) Justin Jefferson too, you can’t go wrong.”

Brandon Marshall picked Jefferson as the best, with Miami’s Tyreek Hill “a close second.”

Michael Irvin poured on the love for Hill.

“The job Tyreek Hill has done in Miami is incredible. For a wide receiver to leave one place and go to another, where you’re going to a system, you don’t even know what the system you are running,” said Irvin. “It’s a brand-new head coach, a quarterback that none of us, a lot of people wrote him off. And to have that team, right now, in first place. We always talk about you need quarterbacks to do that kind of a thing. And since we got all you receivers here, we should give Tyreek Hill his love. It ain’t just quarterbacks, receivers can do it too. Thank you, Tyreek Hill, for showing all of us what they need to learn.”

Edelman issued a warning of sorts to the Bills about their Thanksgiving Day opponent, the Detroit Lions.

“The Detroit Lions, on a three-game winning streak, go out and beat the Bears, the Packers, and then this last week, they romped the Giants,” said Edelman. “It goes back to what you just said, ball security. In this last three weeks they’re 7-1 in the turnover ratio. They’ve tightened up their defense. They were giving up – in the first five, six, seven weeks – giving up 30 points a game, now they’re only giving up 19. We all know what their offense is doing and capable of. Jamaal Williams, he’s got 12 touchdowns. They’re a tough, physical team taking on the personality of DMC, Dan Campbell, MCDC.”

I had to google MCDC to fully understand the quote. It stands for “Motor City Dan Campbell.”

CBS’ No. 1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the Bills-Lions game at 12:30 p.m. on Channel 4.