Alan Pergament: Snow coverage highlighted by an old school ruler, a softball question and a snowball fight

By now, local television news viewers know the drill.

When significant snowstorms hit Western New York, the TV news departments send reporters outside to brave the elements, put them in cars to show what’s happening on the roads and send them to supermarkets in the hopes of finding someone to give a great sound bite.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) reporter Michael Schwartz found a man named Kevin at a Tonawanda grocery store to deliver one of Thursday night’s best lines.

“The forecasts are so much better,” he said. “Fifty years ago, nobody would be prepared until it started snowing.”

No question, today’s computer models that can pin down weather events several days in advance led to a relatively smooth weather ride Thursday night and Friday morning because Western New Yorkers were prepared to stay home.

But for all that technology, one of the best instruments to illustrate what was happening Thursday night was a 4-foot ruler used by WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter Tara Lynch.

She used it during the 10 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) and on Channel 4’s 11 p.m. news to show how much snow there was in Cheektowaga at the time.

And then she amusingly illustrated how heavy the snow was by using it like a hockey stick to pretend to be Tage Thompson or Rasmus Dahlin by shooting some snow toward a wall. It stuck, which told you the snow was heavy.

The old school idea was my favorite part of Thursday’s extensive coverage.

NBC reporter Jesse Kirsch did something similar – without playing hockey – on “Today” Friday morning: He measured the snow in downtown Buffalo with a ruler as 9 inches in a story that led the national morning show’s program.

“Today” began its coverage with a quote from Daniel Neaverth Jr., commissioner of the Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.

“Our biggest enemy for the next 48 to 72 hours is lack of common sense,” Neaverth said in a taped sound bite.

An hour earlier during a press conference carried locally, Neaverth was praising Western New Yorkers for listening to the common sense calls and praising the media for helping deliver those calls.

The media deserved all the praise for calming the waters, so to speak, with reassuring coverage.

Now on to more highlights and interesting things about the coverage:

Scanning the Code: Channel 7 asked viewers to scan a code on the screen that would enable them to get up to date coverage. It may be ahead of its time, but I doubt many viewers want to work that hard, especially older viewers who are more likely to watch local news.

Truck Stop: On the 6 p.m. newscast, Channel 2 reporter Dave McKinley noted that he could see a “steady stream of semis,” indicating truck drivers were ignoring Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ban against commercial vehicles driving on the Thruway and some other roads. However, McKinley added that a state official told him more state troopers would soon be on the roads to enforce the ban.

City of Good Neighbors: A woman named Ann was interviewed at a Tonawanda grocery store and said she bought a few things but didn’t want to buy more than she needed. “You have to leave some for the other guy,” she said. How kind.

Off Track: Nothing against Channel 2 reporter Nate Benson, who was driving around Western New York in the station’s Storm Tracker 2 to illustrate how hard it was snowing in certain areas. But the gimmick doesn’t add much when there isn’t any snow, and there is no need to unnecessarily put a reporter’s life in danger when there are unsafe conditions. Channel 4 reporter Chelsea Lovell was also out on the road this morning showing viewers dangerous driving conditions. “It is just so hard to see,” she said. It is just so hard to see why the stations believe having their reporters in a car in these conditions is a good idea, especially when there is a travel ban.

Vacation Plans Changed: On the 10 p.m. WNLO newscast, Channel 4 anchor Dave Greber said the Buffalo Bills would have an extended vacation in Detroit since Sunday’s game with Cleveland was moved there four days before the Bills have a Thanksgiving game against the Lions on the same field. By 11 p.m., he realized the Bills plan on coming home after Sunday’s game.

Delay of Game: Channel 7 was a few minutes late to join ABC’s 6:30 p.m. national newscast, but joined in time to see the network’s lead report on the Western New York storm. Anchor David Muir noted that he is from Upstate New York. He is from Syracuse, and attended college in Ithaca.

Nailing the Forecast: You couldn’t blame the meteorologists for gloating a little bit, since they all nailed the forecast and deserved praise. Channel 2’s Elyse Smith spoke for them all by saying the “computer models have been spot on.”

Oh, Savannah: “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie noted this morning that the NFL’s decision to move the Bills game was “pretty remarkable because they know how to deal with snow up there.”

Say That Again: Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown made the rounds of TV stations by telephone and the news conference by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was extensively covered. They all emphasized the need to stay home and off the roads.

“You’ve heard it 100 times, and you have to hear it again,” the governor said.

Dueling Meteorologists: During a “Daybreak” report this morning, Patrick Hammer was having a snowball fight with Kevin O’Neill. Hammer was delivering a forecast, while O’Neill was off camera.

Best Softball Question: Channel 2 morning anchor Melissa Holmes threw an appropriate softball question at Mayor Brown this morning, and he hit it out of the park. Noting “the eyes of the nation are on Buffalo” because of the storm, Holmes asked what the mayor hopes the nation sees. The mayor said he hopes the nation sees “we’re tough, we can handle the snow and we work well together.”