Alan Pergament: 'SNL,' CBS and Hallmark Channel provide some snowy Buffalo angles

It is the wonderful time of year for Buffalo to get the Christmas treatment.

It was quite a weekend for Buffalo’s snowy image, with three television programs highlighting the area.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” had an amusing sketch called “The Holiday Train" that I doubt some viewers understood.

Guest hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short and "SNL” cast members Cicely Strong and Kenan Thompson sat at a table together on a train headed to Buffalo in a scene reminiscent of one in the 1954 film “White Christmas.”

The characters played by Martin, Short and Strong wanted to see snow for the first time. They didn’t know Thompson’s character.

“I have heard so much about Buffalo, I can hardly wait to get there,” said Martin.

“Wow, a real Christmas in Buffalo is finally happening,” said Strong.

Of course, no Buffalo skit would be complete without a dig at our area. Thompson’s character supplied it.

“I’m just heading there on business,” he said. “The only reason anyone would want to go to Buffalo.”

Strong replied Buffalo was “the best place to see it” without telling Thompson what “it” was.

“Snow, of course,” Short replied.

It was a surprising revelation since they said they lived in the woods.

Then the quartet did a takeoff of the song “Snow” from “White Christmas” that would have made Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen proud.

Spoiler alert: Then the kicker arrived.

A train employee revealed Martin, Short and Strong weren’t who they appeared to be.

“Those bears make the same Christmas wish every year to take the train to Buffalo to see snow but they always fall asleep and hibernate,” he said.

Cut to the three turning into bears at the table and sleeping.

On Sunday night, the CBS movie “Must Love Christmas” that was promoted during the Bills’ 20-12 victory over the New York Jets also had a Buffalo element. It revolved around a best-selling romance novelist whose first book, “Bumped in Buffalo,” was set in Buffalo. (The title was never explained.)

She was also headed to Buffalo on business. She returned there for a book signing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her first novel.

She was followed by a magazine writer who wanted to get an exclusive story about why the popular author was so reclusive. He seemed to be breaking practically every journalistic rule in the book to find out about her. She didn’t want to have anything to do with him, until she did.

After the book signing, she leaves Buffalo with her publicist but gets caught in a snowstorm over a mountain pass. Who knew Western New York had a mountain pass?

The storm makes her stop at a country inn, where the magazine writer just so happened to be, too.

Do I have to tell you how this story ends?

At a few points, I had something in common with the "SNL" bears: I fell asleep.

It wasn’t a Hallmark movie, but if you’ve ever watched one you know how it ends.

At least by the end this title is explained.

Speaking of Hallmark, it carried a movie over the weekend with a Buffalo angle called “The Holiday Sitter.”

A desperate couple enlists the wife’s workaholic brother, who is clueless about children, to babysit their two children while they take a nine-hour drive to Buffalo before Christmas to pick up the baby they plan to adopt. The birth mother is about to deliver.

The brother, who is gay, eventually hires a sitter and falls in love with him. The movie reportedly is the first Hallmark original Christmas movie to center around a gay couple.

The Hallmark Channel is carrying it on demand.