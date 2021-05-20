Alan Pergament: Slow-paced 'Master of None' has its moments, but overall sadness dominates

I couldn’t wait for the third season of the Netflix series “Master of None” to arrive. But when it became available for review, I was confused.
For the first 15 minutes of the preview, my girlfriend and I wondered where was Dev, the character played by Aziz Ansari?
It appeared that Netflix might have made a mistake and placed the wrong show in the cue to watch.
My girlfriend bailed after 30 minutes, bored by the introduction of the relationship between Denise, Dev’s friend played by Lena Waithe, and Denise’s wife, Alicia (played by British actress Naomi Ackie).
I stayed until the end of the interminable 56-minute opening episode of season three, which is co-written by Aziz and Waithe and premieres Sunday. Its frequent slow-moving camera shots of nature scenes practically shouted, “this is serious, this is art!”
I didn’t want serious. I didn’t want art. I wanted more humor.
But I stuck out the season of five episodes subtitled “Moments of Love,” waiting for the show I loved in the first two seasons to arrive. Or for Ansari to arrive.
He arrived 15 minutes into the premiere, only to disappear for all but one or two more scenes in the entire season.
There has been speculation that Ansari isn't on camera much because he was embroiled in a real-life controversy in 2018 after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman he briefly dated.
In a 10-minute scene in the premiere, Dev and his girlfriend have an embarrassing, uncomfortable argument at a dinner party at the country home that Denise shares with Alicia, an interior designer. In a later scene, Dev showed up to comfort Denise, who is a bestselling New York Times novelist having difficulties writing her second book.
But the show I adored never arrived as it focused on ordinary details of a relationship and the changes that can occur over time due to the difficulties that arise in careers, conflicting life goals and day-to-day living.
The entire season reminded me of one of my memorable college experiences.
I went to the movies with one of my roommates, Jeffrey, to see a film by legendary Swedish film director and screenwriter Ingmar Bergman. We weren’t the most sophisticated moviegoers at the time.
As the film delved into the pains and joys of relationships – subjects that went way over the heads of 19-year-olds – Jeffrey said out loud in a theater full of Bergman devotees: “He’s a genius, he’s a genius.”
I was stunned. I didn’t really relate to Bergman’s exploration of honest relationships and love and wondered how Jeffrey could have related. Then came Jeffrey’s punchline:
“If anybody can get someone to pay to watch this film, they are a genius,” said Jeffrey. (He used more colorful language which I can’t repeat in a family newspaper.)
Perhaps this season focusing on Denise’s difficulty dealing with success and failure and the damage both did to her marriage will be described by others as “genius” and even be compared to Bergman’s “Scenes from a Marriage.” I can see more patient people liking it, relating to it and appreciating what it has to say. It might even win some awards because it seems designed more to be appreciated by those looking for something deep than for an audience looking for enjoyment.
I just wanted a few recognizable laughs or moments, like Ansari provided in the first two seasons of "Master of None."
It quickly became one of my favorite Netflix series in season one. It was co-written by Ansari and was semi-autobiographical as Dev dealt with his experiences as an Indian American trying to become a successful actor.
Dev couldn’t have been more likable. And Ansari put his real-life parents in a series to help illustrate the conflict of pulling away from their culture to establish his identity.
I knew “Master of None” doesn’t follow the usual rhythms of comedies and didn’t love the first episode of season two in which Dev sought romance in Italy.
That season’s stylish opening hour, shot in black and white, didn't include much humor. If I hadn't loved the first season, I'm not sure I would have continued.
But I did and was rewarded.
The 10 episodes of season two had varying lengths, didn’t have punchlines and had unorthodox storylines. Aziz hardly was in one episode, something that would almost never happen in a network show. But what it had in plentiful supply was friendship, romance and plenty of heart.
There are some sweet romantic moments in this season, but not enough to overcome the overall sadness.
One of the best episodes in season two centered around multiple Thanksgivings over 22 years. In it, Denise’s mother eventually came to accept her daughter is gay.
I say one of the best episodes because I enjoyed them all, especially the ones involving Ansari's parents that often led to Dev gently and reluctantly explaining that certain aspects of their culture – like not eating pork and being religious – have become a little foreign to him.
I kept hoping the third season would eventually draw me in, too. It never did. I even rewatched the opening episode in the hope that I missed something the first time around and that it said something new about relationships that moved me.
But I hate to admit it. My girlfriend was right to leave after 30 minutes.
My time would have been better spent rewatching a Bergman film since I may understand his exploration of relationships much better now than I did at 19.