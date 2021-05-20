Alan Pergament: Slow-paced 'Master of None' has its moments, but overall sadness dominates

But I did and was rewarded.

The 10 episodes of season two had varying lengths, didn’t have punchlines and had unorthodox storylines. Aziz hardly was in one episode, something that would almost never happen in a network show. But what it had in plentiful supply was friendship, romance and plenty of heart.

There are some sweet romantic moments in this season, but not enough to overcome the overall sadness.

One of the best episodes in season two centered around multiple Thanksgivings over 22 years. In it, Denise’s mother eventually came to accept her daughter is gay.

I say one of the best episodes because I enjoyed them all, especially the ones involving Ansari's parents that often led to Dev gently and reluctantly explaining that certain aspects of their culture – like not eating pork and being religious – have become a little foreign to him.

I kept hoping the third season would eventually draw me in, too. It never did. I even rewatched the opening episode in the hope that I missed something the first time around and that it said something new about relationships that moved me.

But I hate to admit it. My girlfriend was right to leave after 30 minutes.

My time would have been better spent rewatching a Bergman film since I may understand his exploration of relationships much better now than I did at 19.

