Alan Pergament: Showtime's 'Attica' is riveting refresher course on 50th anniversary of prison uprising

It’s been 50 years since the bloodiest prison uprising in United States history at the Attica Correctional Facility.
That’s an awful lot of time to forget what happened an hour away from Buffalo.
The distance in time makes the riveting new Showtime documentary, “Attica,” premiering on the pay-cable service at 9 p.m. Saturday, even more compelling.
Before you watch it, I advise you to refresh your memories by reading a personal Sept. 8, 1996, story on the 25th anniversary of the riot by the late Buffalo News reporter Bob Buyer, who covered the story. It hits many of the points in the documentary.
However, hearing from people involved and seeing horrifying, eye-opening, never-before-seen footage in the prison before the riot and in the aftermath of the reclaiming of the prison from inmates is even more powerful than reading Buyer’s exceptional story.
Of course, the five tense days in September of 1971 at the maximum-security prison have been addressed before, notably in a 1974 documentary.
The newer version has the perspective of new interviews with former inmates, horrified National Guard members, devastated family members of prison guards who were hostages and eventually killed, and surviving members of the Observers Committee trying to negotiate a peaceful settlement.
Former WGR-TV reporter Stewart Dan and former ABC news correspondent John Johnson also provide context to the TV coverage of the riot in a prison in which the majority of inmates were people of color and all the guards at the prison in the small Western New York community of Attica reportedly were white.
Herman Schwartz, the former University at Buffalo law professor who was an intermediary between the Attica prisoners and law enforcement, also is prominently featured in the documentary.
The tension is palpable as the details of each day is re-lived and state officials try and eventually fail to appease the legitimate demands of the 1,200 inmates about righting the inhumane treatment they were receiving.
“If we cannot be treated as people, we will at least try to die like men,” said one emotional inmate in a statement that resonated with all inmates. (It is in Buyer’s story.)
Almost all the demands – which included something as small as getting more toilet paper and more showers and as large as stopping routine beatings by prison guards – appeared to be close to having been met.
Inmates conceded they fantasized about being flown to Cuba to become as free as one inmate felt when he experienced the exhilaration of being out in the dark for the first time in 22 years.
But most realized being flown to Cuba or anywhere else just wasn’t reality.
The inmates also feared some enemies within. One inmate recalled Matt Dillon as the sheriff who kept things in order on the classic TV Western “Gunsmoke.”
“We didn’t have a Matt Dillon,” said the inmate. “You did whatever the hell you wanted to do. There was no order.”
Unfortunate timing and political expediency eventually upended any chance of a peaceful solution despite the best efforts of negotiators that included William Kunstler and Sen. John Dunne. There was also a very brief appearance from Black Panther Bobby Seale, who disappointed inmates by staying only a few minutes.
Many surviving inmates talk movingly of their appalling treatment before the uprising and the revenge and torture they experienced after the decision was made by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller to end negotiations and retake the prison with force.
The film is understandably critical of Rockefeller, who rejected a call to visit the prison and instead took a “law and order” stance that was in tune with those of President Richard Nixon. Rockefeller eventually became vice president under President Gerald Ford after Nixon resigned.
The Sept. 11 death of a 28-year prison guard, William Quinn, changed the tone of the negotiations at a critical period. His death took the demands of amnesty off the table.
“You don’t get amnesty for murder,” explained Schwartz.
Rockefeller then took a hard stance even if it jeopardized the lives of more than three dozen guards and civilians who were held hostage.
The 50-year time span since the uprising enables Emmy-winning producer-director Stanley Nelson (“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”) and co-director Traci A. Curry to get access to the enlightening tapes in which Rockefeller and Nixon discuss things before the final decision is made to try and retake the prison on day five when “death was in the air.”
In new interviews, National Guardsmen said they were appalled at what they were asked to do, and negotiators convincingly – sometimes with tears – acknowledge that it didn’t have to end the tragic way it did with a number of inmates and hostages dead.
The initial media reports that the hostages’ throats were cut – which would have made the inmates the villains – proved to be inaccurate. They were all shot by the state troopers and guards retaking the prison. No one was charged for the killings.
In one of the most disturbing scenes near the film’s end, inmates were lined up naked, with one unseen witness saying it was reminiscent of African Americans being herded on slave ships.
“It was horrendous, horrible, horrible,” he said.
The 50-year anniversary is reason enough to look back at Attica. But just as importantly, the film serves as a reminder that prison reform is still needed and that, as several inmates say, even criminals deserve to be treated like human beings.
One of the most powerful statements comes at the end from Clarence B. Jones, one of the observers who at the time was the publisher of the New York Amsterdam News.
“It didn’t have to be that way," said Jones.