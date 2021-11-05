Alan Pergament: Showtime's 'Attica' is riveting refresher course on 50th anniversary of prison uprising

Former WGR-TV reporter Stewart Dan and former ABC news correspondent John Johnson also provide context to the TV coverage of the riot in a prison in which the majority of inmates were people of color and all the guards at the prison in the small Western New York community of Attica reportedly were white.

Herman Schwartz, the former University at Buffalo law professor who was an intermediary between the Attica prisoners and law enforcement, also is prominently featured in the documentary.

The tension is palpable as the details of each day is re-lived and state officials try and eventually fail to appease the legitimate demands of the 1,200 inmates about righting the inhumane treatment they were receiving.

“If we cannot be treated as people, we will at least try to die like men,” said one emotional inmate in a statement that resonated with all inmates. (It is in Buyer’s story.)

Almost all the demands – which included something as small as getting more toilet paper and more showers and as large as stopping routine beatings by prison guards – appeared to be close to having been met.

Inmates conceded they fantasized about being flown to Cuba to become as free as one inmate felt when he experienced the exhilaration of being out in the dark for the first time in 22 years.