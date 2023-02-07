Besides increased attendance for recent games, local TV ratings are an additional way to judge rising interest in the Buffalo Sabres.

And the results are very encouraging as Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch and company battle for a National Hockey League playoff berth.

Sabres games are averaging a 5.1 rating on MSG, TNT and ESPN, which is up 27% from the 4.0 rating it averaged at this point of the 2021-22 season.

Viewership increases are even higher than those figures indicate when you consider the higher number of households a rating point represents this season compared to the 2021-22 season. A rating point in 2022-23 averages 6,375 households. A point in the 2021-22 season averaged 5,283 homes until January of 2022 before increasing to 6,375 after that.

But even the impressive 27% increase doesn’t tell the full story about how encouraging this season’s ratings are.

The regular season average ended last season averaging a 3.9 rating, which illustrates that interest waned as the season went on as the Sabres had nothing but pride to play for.

The Sabres’ battle for a playoff berth to end a 11-year drought has increased recent ratings significantly.

The last 10 games have averaged a 5.6 rating. It would be even higher if it hadn’t been for a 2.5 rating for the day game against Florida on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday and a 4.3 rating for a 5-3 win at Nashville which was up against a NFL playoff game.

More impressively, eight of the top-rated 11 games this season have come since Dec. 31.

The highest-rated game of the season was the afternoon game on Dec. 31 on the road against the Boston Bruins. The Sabres’ 4-3 overtime win had a 7.4 rating.

The second-highest rated game was the Sabres’ 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb.1, which was their last game before the All-Star break. It had a 7.3 rating on TNT.

Seven other games in the Top 11 had ratings ranging from a 6.4 to a 7.0, including a 6.7 rating on Jan. 19 when the Sabres’ Dylan Cozens scored the overtime winning goal to beat the New York Islanders, 3-2, on the night retired star goalie Ryan Miller was honored.

To put the ratings in perspective, Sabres games get about 12% to 15% of the ratings in the 40s that weekly Buffalo Bills regular season games receive.

But the Sabres games average higher ratings than most entertainment programs on the broadcast networks get these days when the programs air live.

The highest rated broadcast network series before the November sweeps was “60 Minutes,” the ageless CBS news magazine show. It had a 7.8 live rating that rose to an 8.0 seven days later.

“The Equalizer,” which benefited from the lead-in from “60 Minutes,” averaged a 6.8 live rating that rose to an 8.1 rating seven days later.

The rest of the top 15 with live rating and seven-day rating include five World Series games in the 5.3 to 6.1 range. The entertainment programs making the top 15 included “FBI” (6.3, 7.2 seven days later); “Chicago Fire” (5.9, 8.0); “Young Sheldon” (5.8, 6.5); “Chicago Med” (5.4, 7.2); “Blue Bloods” (5.3, 6.8); “Ghosts,” (5.1, 7.0); “Survivor” (4.7, 5.8) and “The Voice” (4.7, 5.8).

That shows Sabres games have a higher live rating than even some of the Top 15 broadcast network shows and there are several dozens more of them.

During the November sweeps, “60 Minutes” was the top-rated series with a 7.2 rating for live and same-day viewing that only grew to a 7.3 seven days later.

CBS’ “FBI” was second in live viewing with a 6.6 average but first seven days later with an 8.1 average. The only other series to hit a live 6.0 rating was CBS’ ageless “Blue Bloods” that grew to a 7.8 seven days after it aired.

In addition, the substantial increase in local Sabres games stands in contrast to the reported 22% decrease in ratings for national games carried by ESPN and TNT.