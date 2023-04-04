The Buffalo Sabres TV ratings are soaring. So is Buffalo singer Matt Wilson on “American Idol.”

First things first.

As the Sabres arguably play their biggest game in years at 7 tonight on MSG against the host Florida Panthers, their recent TV ratings have been exploding as they have gotten back in the playoff conversation.

With Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and company battling for a playoff berth, the Sabres have averaged a 6.4 rating in their last 13 games. The highest-rated game in that span was an 8.1 rating for a 7-4 win over Washington on Feb. 26.

Seven of their last 13 games on MSG have hit ratings of 7 or higher, a figure that not many prime-time network entertainment series receive when they air live and even seven days later.

Goaltender Devon Levi’s NHL debut in a 3-2 overtime win Friday night over the New York Rangers was the latest to hit a 7.0 rating.

The recent ratings surge would have been even higher if the team hadn’t hit a lull for three games starting March 17 that made them appear to be out of the playoff hunt.

A 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on March 17 had a 4.3 rating, a 7-0 loss to Boston on March 19 a 4.4 rating, a 7-3 loss to Nashville on March 21 a 5.3 rating and a 5-4 win over New Jersey on March 24 had a 5.2 rating.

The win over New Jersey renewed the hopes of armchair fans, with the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal on March 27 getting a 7.4 rating.

For the season, Sabres games are averaging a 5.3 rating, up from a 3.9 last season, a gain of about 37%.

A rating point in 2022-23 averages 6,375 households. A point in the 2021-22 season averaged 5,283 homes until January of 2022 before increasing to 6,375 after that.

Unlike last season when ratings dropped significantly as the Sabres had nothing but pride to play for near the end, the ratings this season have increased significantly as the team tries to end an 11-year playoff drought.

The Sabres are five points behind Pittsburgh and four behind Florida in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild card, which makes tonight’s game so important. They have seven games left. They have two games in hand on both teams and the potential to win four points in those games.

To put the ratings in perspective, Sabres games get about 12% to 15% of the ratings in the 40s that weekly Buffalo Bills regular season games receive.

But the Sabres games average higher ratings than most entertainment programs on the broadcast networks get these days when the programs air live.

Now on to Wilson, 21, who advanced again Monday night on “American Idol” after singing a duet on the ABC reality show with another contestant, 18-year-old Elise Kristine.

Before they sang, Kristine said Wilson had her audition.

“She’s one of our best singers,” said judge Katy Perry.

After Wilson and Kristine sang English singer Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason,” judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gave them a standing ovation.

Bryan was effusive in singing the Buffalo singer’s praise.

“You’re one of my favorite voices since I’ve been in this chair,” Bryan told Wilson.

“And now he is singing because he believes in himself,” added Perry. “There is a confidence that you are singing with. You are just soaring. You are soaring.”

After Wilson and Kristine were told they would be advancing to Sunday’s Showstopper round, Bryan added more praise.

“I like that boy’s voice, his language,” said Bryan. “It is so welcoming and smooth.”

“He owns it,” said Richie.