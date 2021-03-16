Alan Pergament: Sabres TV ratings are decent, but will hate watching be a thing?

If you look at Twitter these days, everyone is cracking jokes about the Buffalo Sabres in this train wreck of a season.

Even before Monday night’s 6-0 loss to Washington, one fan made me laugh by rephrasing Chris Berman’s classic line about the Bills circling the wagons by writing, “NOBODY circles the drain like the Buffalo Sabres.” The fan added KeyBank Center should be called “The Drain.’”

The jokes about how draining this season has been keep on coming and there even have been suggestions that fans can’t watch the games anymore.

But surprisingly, TV viewership appears to be only down about 20-25 percent from last year’s disappointing season that ended prematurely because the Sabres didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup tournament after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ratings for the Sabres season could be looked at in two categories: pre-Covid pause when the team was competitive and post-Covid pause when the team played so poorly that fans wonder how coach Ralph Krueger is still employed.

After Monday’s disaster, Kreuger is like a pitcher who has given up 14 runs and the manager still refuses to take him out and the fans can’t watch him in pain anymore.