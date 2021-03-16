Alan Pergament: Sabres TV ratings are decent, but will hate watching be a thing?

If you look at Twitter these days, everyone is cracking jokes about the Buffalo Sabres in this train wreck of a season.
Even before Monday night’s 6-0 loss to Washington, one fan made me laugh by rephrasing Chris Berman’s classic line about the Bills circling the wagons by writing, “NOBODY circles the drain like the Buffalo Sabres.” The fan added KeyBank Center should be called “The Drain.’”
The jokes about how draining this season has been keep on coming and there even have been suggestions that fans can’t watch the games anymore.
But surprisingly, TV viewership appears to be only down about 20-25 percent from last year’s disappointing season that ended prematurely because the Sabres didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup tournament after the Covid-19 outbreak.
The ratings for the Sabres season could be looked at in two categories: pre-Covid pause when the team was competitive and post-Covid pause when the team played so poorly that fans wonder how coach Ralph Krueger is still employed.
After Monday’s disaster, Kreuger is like a pitcher who has given up 14 runs and the manager still refuses to take him out and the fans can’t watch him in pain anymore.
I don’t have the rating for Monday's game to know how many fans watched that disaster. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if those fans continuing to tune in were hate watching, the term given to shows that people watch because they can’t believe how bad they are.
It is really hard for any professional sports team to be as bad as the Sabres have been recently. (I know fans of the New York Jets will disagree.)
The ratings for this season are not exact because the end time of each game isn't clear. But they are close enough.
Viewership for the season started strong, with an 8.5 rating for the 6-4 season opening loss to Washington on MSG. Buffalo’s 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in the third game of the season had a season high 10 rating on NBCSN.
The first 10 games in the pre-Covid pause portion of the season averaged a decent 6.6 rating, with the average brought down by the number of afternoon games that tend to have lower ratings because fewer people are in front of their sets.
The post-Covid pause phase, which has seen the Sabres in a lengthy winless streak, averaged a 4.7 rating over 13 games, with a couple of games hitting as high as a 6 rating.
The March 8 nationally televised 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders had a 6.2 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That’s a strong rating by the standards of most NHL markets, but that isn’t so great in Buffalo for a Sabres national TV game.
That rating means that 6.2% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
To put that strong rating in further perspective, only eight regularly scheduled prime-time entertainment programs on network television received live ratings above 6.2 during the February sweeps. And while Sabres games run two and a half to three hours, most entertainment programs run 30 to 60 minutes.
The combined ratings average for the first 23 games is 5.5, which also is higher than all but 14 prime-time network programs during the February sweeps. However, the trend is for lower ratings and the injury to Jack Eichel can’t help things. Two games last week had ratings of 4.8 and 4.0.
In the abbreviated 2019-2020 season, the Sabres averaged a 7.05 rating on MSG for the first 50 games. The average for the entire 69-game season were unavailable but bound to have declined from the 7 rating.
Like this season, the ratings were stronger at the start of the 2019-20 season when expectations were high that the Sabres could end their playoff drought.
The team’s hot start in October of 2019 led to an average of a 7.6 rating on MSG over the first nine games. The 12 games televised after Jan. 1, 2020, averaged a 5.7 rating, with the average brought down by four afternoon games.
Even with the declining ratings in the 2019-20, the Buffalo market remained one of the top television markets in the country for hockey. Buffalo usually battles Pittsburgh for the honor of being No. 1, especially if the Sabres are competitive.
Of course, the ratings the last two seasons won’t come close to the final season average of an 8.1 rating in the 2018-19 season.
If the recent declining trend continues and hate watching doesn’t become a thing, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Sabres ended the season with a rating slightly below the 4.8 it averaged in the 2017-18 season.