Alan Pergament: Sabres' surprising start fuels early TV ratings; Bills ratings up significantly

It also will take another day to learn the rating for the Sabres 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim Thursday night that gave them a 5-1-1 record. West Coast games generally get lower ratings because of their later start times.

The Sabres 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey in game five had a 5.8 rating, which is very strong for a Saturday night, which is typically the lowest viewing night of the week.

Their 5-1 win over defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Monday had a 5.3 rating, which likely was down because it was competing with New Orleans’ 13-10 win over Seattle on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football."

Last season’s ratings were the lowest in years and a huge drop from the 7.05 average rating for the first 50 games of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season. The average for the entire 69-game season is unavailable but bound to have declined from the 7 rating.

The Sabres’ had an 8.1 average rating in the 2018-19 season.

The rating for the disastrous 2020-21 season – which led to the Sabres winning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the draft – was in the ballpark of the 4.8 average for the team's games in the 2017-18 season.

