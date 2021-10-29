Alan Pergament: Sabres' surprising start fuels early TV ratings; Bills ratings up significantly

Buffalo Sabres fans didn’t head to KeyBank Center in anywhere close to the usual numbers at the start of the season
However, they were watching on television in numbers that suggest they are willing to be convinced that the surprising young, hard-working and entertaining team is worth getting behind.
The first five televised games on MSG averaged a 5.8 rating, which is significantly higher than the 3.4 rating for the final 10 games of last season and the 4.3 rating for the entire 56 games in 2020-21 carried by MSG, NBCSN and NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV.
There are many prime-time broadcast network programs that don’t receive a live rating as high as 5.8. these days.
Just as significant, the ratings rose slightly for every one of the team’s first three victories.
The Sabres’ 5-1 win over Montreal in the season opener had 5.6 rating. That wasn't great for a season opener. However, it wasn't surprising since expectations for the team this season is so low.
However, their 2-1 win over Arizona in the second game on a Saturday afternoon improved to a 6.1 rating and their 5-2 win over Vancouver in game three rose to a 6.4 rating.
Their first 4-1 loss to Boston was only carried on ESPN+ and Hulu, with no rating available for the streaming sites.
It also will take another day to learn the rating for the Sabres 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim Thursday night that gave them a 5-1-1 record. West Coast games generally get lower ratings because of their later start times.
The Sabres 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey in game five had a 5.8 rating, which is very strong for a Saturday night, which is typically the lowest viewing night of the week.
Their 5-1 win over defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Monday had a 5.3 rating, which likely was down because it was competing with New Orleans’ 13-10 win over Seattle on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football."
Last season’s ratings were the lowest in years and a huge drop from the 7.05 average rating for the first 50 games of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season. The average for the entire 69-game season is unavailable but bound to have declined from the 7 rating.
The Sabres’ had an 8.1 average rating in the 2018-19 season.
The rating for the disastrous 2020-21 season – which led to the Sabres winning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the draft – was in the ballpark of the 4.8 average for the team's games in the 2017-18 season.
Of course, ratings are bound to substantially decline when a team finishes last in the NHL and undergoes a long winless streak as the Sabres did last season.
The Sabres used to annually have TV ratings that placed them No. 1 or No. 2 in the league among the 31 teams.
The Sports Business Journal reported that the Sabres TV ratings slipped to No. 4 in the NHL this past season, behind Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and St. Louis.
All those teams had one thing in common – they made the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Even with the Sabres’ last-place finish, the TV ratings here were only .01 behind third-place St. Louis.
However, it should be noted that a rating point in Buffalo is worth much fewer households than a point in most NHL markets.
A rating point in Buffalo, the No. 53 market, equals 5,285 households. A point in St. Louis, the No. 23 market, equals 11,172 households. A point in Pittsburgh, the No. 26 market, equals 10,408 households. A point in Las Vegas, the No. 40 market, equals 7,382 households.
In other words, the ratings between Buffalo and St. Louis are practically in a statistical tie, but St. Louis games enter about twice as many households.
Of course, the Sabres are nowhere near the TV draw as the Buffalo Bills.
Going into the bye week, the Bills have averaged a 45.3 rating for the first six games when their record is 4-2. That’s up about 14% from a 39.9 rating at this point of the 2020 season.
Only five Super Bowls not involving the Bills have had higher ratings in Buffalo than Monday night’s game.
The Bills’ 34-31 loss to Tennessee on "Monday Night Football" had a Super Bowl-like 53.0 local rating, making it the highest-rated game in team history since meters came to Buffalo.
Of course, there weren’t any meters here in the 1990s when the Bills made four consecutive Super Bowls and those games were played before the title game was moved into the February sweeps.
It took longer than expected, but former “Instigators” Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet on WGR have started their podcast, “After the Whistle.” The Sabres’ surprising start could help them, but the podcast likely won’t get anywhere near the audience of the radio show that was produced by the Sabres. Brian Duff and Marty Biron have replaced them on “The Instigators,” which airs at noon for an hour now.
Buddy Shula has added another radio veteran to his staff at WECK. Donny Tomasula, a member of the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame, has been named director of sales. He helped launch the return of 97 Rock in 1988 and worked for Entercom (now Audacy) for 18 years.
“I worked FOR Donny for 21 years at Entercom, and I am thrilled he is just another part of our growing team,” wrote Shula.