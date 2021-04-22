Alan Pergament: Sabres stage a comeback – in TV ratings; Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL'

Will the much-anticipated debut of Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Thursday or Friday keep the comeback going in the National Hockey League team’s TV ratings?
There certainly were signs before Tuesday’s shutout loss to the Boston Bruins Tuesday that the Sabres had won back a large number of armchair fans because of the recent encouraging play of Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin in a dreadful season.
The four games before the Boston game averaged a 4.7 rating, led by a 5.1 rating for Saturday’s 3-2 afternoon loss to Pittsburgh carried by WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. The Sabres victory over the Penguins on Sunday afternoon had a 4.5 on MSG, their usual home. Those ratings were even more encouraging because afternoon games generally get lower ratings.
Ratings for Tuesday’s loss don’t arrive until late today or Friday.
But ratings for the four-game stretch before Tuesday were significantly higher than the 2.9 average rating for the previous four games, which included a season low 1.6 rating on Sunday afternoon April 11 when the Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3.
Of course, even a 4.7 rating isn’t in the ballpark of what Sabres games usually get when hopes are high for the team.
In the abbreviated 2019-2020 season, the Sabres averaged a 7.05 rating on MSG for the first 50 games. The average for the entire 69-game season is unavailable but bound to have declined from the 7 rating.
The Sabres’ TV games averaged an 8.1 rating in the 2018-19 season.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the Sabres ended the season with a rating near or slightly below the 4.8 the team's games averaged in the 2017-18 season.
The team opened this season with high hopes it would break the playoff drought with an 8.5 rating for a game with the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14 and hit a 9.6 rating for a game with the Flyers on Jan. 18. The first four games of the season averaged an 8.2 rating.
Things went downhill fast, with only four games getting higher than a 6 rating after Jan. 30.
For the season, the Sabres are averaging about a 4.7 rating, which isn’t that bad when you consider how dismal the season has been.
There are many prime-time broadcast network programs that don’t receive a live rating that high. A rating point is equal to 5,787 households in Western New York.
Former New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman, who recently retired, has a new TV job. He will become one of the studio analysts for “Inside the NFL,” which is moving from Showtime to the new streaming service Paramount+. Both Showtime and Paramount+ have the same owner. Edelman’s teammates on the show are host James Brown, Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis.