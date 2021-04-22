Alan Pergament: Sabres stage a comeback – in TV ratings; Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL'

The Sabres’ TV games averaged an 8.1 rating in the 2018-19 season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Sabres ended the season with a rating near or slightly below the 4.8 the team's games averaged in the 2017-18 season.

The team opened this season with high hopes it would break the playoff drought with an 8.5 rating for a game with the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14 and hit a 9.6 rating for a game with the Flyers on Jan. 18. The first four games of the season averaged an 8.2 rating.

Things went downhill fast, with only four games getting higher than a 6 rating after Jan. 30.

For the season, the Sabres are averaging about a 4.7 rating, which isn’t that bad when you consider how dismal the season has been.

There are many prime-time broadcast network programs that don’t receive a live rating that high. A rating point is equal to 5,787 households in Western New York.

Former New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman, who recently retired, has a new TV job. He will become one of the studio analysts for “Inside the NFL,” which is moving from Showtime to the new streaming service Paramount+. Both Showtime and Paramount+ have the same owner. Edelman’s teammates on the show are host James Brown, Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis.

