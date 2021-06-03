Alan Pergament: Sabres slip to No. 4 in NHL ratings; announcers not getting full Sahlen Field experience

Once Entercom and the Bills make the deal, one question is whether analyst Eric Wood will return to the booth. He was replaced by Steve Tasker last season, largely because of issues connected to Covid-19 protocols that made it difficult for Wood to do the games.

Another issue is whether play-by-play man John Murphy and the analyst will travel to road games or do them remotely off television monitors in Orchard Park as they did last season.

There are obvious benefits for announcers to be at the games, including seeing the whole field and what is happening on the sidelines.

There is national speculation that some stations will prefer to continue to do the games remotely to save money, but it is unclear how much money can be saved.

The Bills announcers have flown to games on the team plane in the past, but that could be more difficult now due to the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

Another big issue potentially affecting all the media is whether reporters will be allowed in locker rooms again or if teams will continue to have players do Zoom interviews before or after games.

Reporters need better access to make connections with individual players and ask things privately to get beyond the shared sound bites offered via video calls.