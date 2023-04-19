Alan Pergament TV Critic Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association. Follow Alan Pergament Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Sabres barely missed the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, but they were winners in another key area – TV ratings.

It also was a successful year for Dan Dunleavy in his first full season as the Sabres play-by-play announcer. More on that later.

First, the ratings success.

The Sabres averaged a 5.4 rating for the season, up 38% from the 3.9 rating they averaged in the 2021-22 season.

Only 10 regular prime-time programs on broadcast networks had a rating higher than 5.4 during the most recent sweeps period in February.

Even more impressively, the Sabres averaged a 6.6 rating for the final 10 games as Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Devon Levi and company led a playoff push that ended one win (or two ties) short.

The highest-rated game in the 10-game span was an 8.5 rating for the Sabres loss to New Jersey on April 11 that effectively ended their playoff chances.

Levi’s NHL debut in goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers had a 7.0 rating.

Goaltender Craig Anderson’s final game that ended better than a Hollywood scriptwriter could have imagined in an overtime win over Ottawa had a 5.7 rating. The relatively meaningless season finale victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets brought the 10-game average down with a 4.6 rating.

The ratings surge this season would have been even higher if the team hadn’t hit a lull in March made them appear to be out of the playoff hunt. That led to several games getting ratings in the 4’s and 5’s.

A rating point in 2022-23 averages 6,375 households. A point in the 2021-22 season averaged 5,283 homes until January of 2022 before increasing to 6,375 after that.

To put the ratings in perspective, Sabres games get about 12% to 15% of the ratings in the 40s that weekly Buffalo Bills regular season games receive.

And ratings for the small market team are typically among the highest for all NHL teams.

Now on to Dunleavy, who had the next to impossible task of replacing the legendary Rick Jeanneret as the Sabres’ play-by-play announcer after several years of doing part of a season.

Dunleavy had a strong season that ended with something rare: He got plenty of love on social media platforms, which are more well known known for savage attacks. (Ask analyst Rob Ray.)

The praise was deserved. Dunleavy’s play-by-play during exciting moments in a season was excellent. But he also frequently interjected analysis of plays and players at the same time he was following the play.

He came across as a cheerleader at times, especially when he highlighted the future of the young team near season’s end.

But I’m sure many Sabres fans appreciated his optimism after so many seasons that ended in disappointment – or worse – apathy.

Inquiring minds want to know: When does “American Idol” reveal if Buffalo singer Matt Wilson advanced to the Top 20 after his Sunday performance of Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” to his wife, Melisa, at a Disney resort in Hawaii?

According to an ABC publicist, votes from this past Sunday and Monday shows are calculated and revealed in this Sunday’s episode when the Top 20 will be announced.