As a rule, television station owners try to avoid controversy.

WBBZ-TV owner Phil Arno recently received a lesson about why it is a bad idea.

Arno’s comments on a digital beer commercial featuring a transgender person and well-known Tik Toker have led Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to dissociate itself from a planned program on the station.

Roswell Park, which recently signed on as a sponsor of Buffalo Healthy Living’s “Community Conversations,” dropped out of the television arrangement because of Arno’s comments. It continues to advertise in the Buffalo Healthy Living magazine.

“Roswell Park made a decision not to move forward with planned television programming in light of recent developments,” confirmed Roswell spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller. “We support our LGBTQIA2S+ patients, employees, neighbors and partners, and join our voice with all those who stand for human rights for every individual.”

She added Roswell will “continue to advertise with Buffalo Healthy Living but opted not to be part of the show under the planned arrangement.”

The Roswell Park decision came after the host and executive producer of “Good Deeds Buffalo,” a good news program that had been carried by WBBZ weekly on Saturday mornings, announced he pulled the program off the air “due to recent public comments against members of the LGTBQ+ Community” by Arno.

Jordan James, the show’s executive producer and host, was referring to comments made by Arno in a recent post on his own Facebook page in which the station owner entered a national controversy concerning a transgender spokesperson for a beer company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A digital ad carried on social media that features a transgender person and well-known TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has sparked outrage among conservatives and led to anti-trans backlash.

“If you approve of their new spokesperson, a guy pretending to be a woman trying to convince you that it is fashionable and desirable to drink the beer, then support these products,” Arno wrote on the Facebook post. “If you think there is something destructive to our society and culture in this effort, then you should express that by avoiding their products. Please make a statement on what you think is in the best interests of our country and our children.”

In a statement announcing his removal of “Good Deeds” from the WBBZ lineup, James wrote: “Mr. Arno’s comments, which includes depicting transgenderism as ‘destructive to our society and culture’ are anti-LGBTQ+ in nature. Statements such as these generate HATE and may provoke dangers that are dangerous and target LGBTQ+ people. As a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate and the creator of a program that celebrates kindness, I am unable to stand by or associate myself with hateful, divisive comments and language that not only cause emotional pain but also may cause physical harm or even death through violence.

“And as a member of the LGBTQ+ Community, I have personally felt profound fear that I would be the target of a hate crime because of who I am. Comments such as those made by Mr. Arno on social media are traumatic and a reminder to anyone who, because of who they are, has felt vulnerable and threatened."

WBBZ’s production and promotion manager, John DiSciullo, last week confirmed the owner posted the message on Facebook and released a statement separating the station owner's comments from the station's conduct.

“The post was made by Phil Arno on his personal social media page, with his opinion," wrote DiSciullo. "The WBBZ-TV team has supported, and will continue to support, the LGBTQ+, and all facets, of our community.”

DiSciullo, who annually has been an auctioneer at Roswell Park’s gala, confirmed that Roswell Park is no longer associated with the program.

“Our WBBZ production team is hopeful that Roswell will reconsider their decision to work with us,” wrote DiSciullo in an emailed statement. “We look forward to once again producing and airing important programs about the great work happening at the Center.”

“We are grateful to Buffalo Healthy Living magazine for bringing us together for our ‘Hometown Health Connection Community Conversation’ series of specials, which will continue, covering other diverse topics and organizations.

DiSciullo added he is unaware of the station losing any advertisers after Arno’s comments.