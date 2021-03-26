Alan Pergament: Road to season two of 'City on a Hill' took detour navigated by Tom Fontana

Fontana also notes the importance of the female characters in the series.

“The women's stories over the course of the season are equally important to the relationship between the two guys,” said Fontana.

But the Rohr-Ward dynamic is at the heart of the show.

“What we started in season one is that initially they were on opposite sides, then they joined forces,” said Fontana. “By the end of the season, they were at each other's throats again. So what we wanted this season to be was let's see them be at each other's throats. And what would, if anything, bring them together again?”

In an earlier zoom conference call, Bacon said he’s played several disgusting characters besides Rohr. Fontana said he is surprised that Bacon plays them so well.

“I am because he's such a terrific person that it's fun to watch him metamorphize into Jackie Rohr,” said Fontana. “But the other good thing about an actor like Kevin, and that's why I like working with actors like Kevin, is they are fearless. They don't care if the audience loves them ... You could give them anything to do as long as it makes sense for their character. They weren't like, 'Oh, but my fans won't like me if I do that.’ ”