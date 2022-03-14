Alan Pergament: Rivet and Peters' profane podcast take on Eichel indicts all shows produced by teams

This is what I’m thinking:
After listening to their views Friday of Jack Eichel’s postgame remarks after his Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres, I've concluded it would be a good idea to get “After the Whistle” podcasters Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters on the same show to debate with TNT studio panelist and podcaster Paul Bissonnette.
You couldn’t get more divergent views on Eichel’s post-game performance.
To refresh your memory, here is what Eichel said about the KeyBank Center crowd during the Sabres’ 3-1 victory: “This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute and there were plenty of people here that were supporting me and plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know.
"It is what it is. I'm not the first guy to deal with it. Just move on. It was a tough game. Give them credit. They played hard."
On a podcast posted Friday, Rivet and Peters destroyed Eichel in an hourlong expletive-laced diatribe about his character that essentially said he was a lousy, spoiled teammate who has been coddled since he was a teenage star.
I have never heard anything like the profanities directed at Eichel by Rivet, few of which can be repeated here. Here is one PG comment that reflects Rivet’s feelings about Eichel: “There’s no class in that kid.”
Free from the language barriers at their former home, WGR radio, Rivet unleashed words usually reserved for the locker room.
More tellingly, he was free from the censorship of WGR, where he and Peters had held court on “The Instigators” produced by Pegula Sports and Entertainment until they decided to start a podcast after PSE cut their show to an hour.
Rivet noted during the podcast that he couldn’t say what he wanted to say on “The Instigators,” which was produced by an arm of the Sabres.
It was an indictment of all shows produced by teams.
It isn’t easy monetizing podcasts, but perhaps starting one was worth it to Rivet and Peters just to be free to say anything.
And I mean anything.
For podcasts to get attention, outrageousness can be key, and Rivet and to a lesser extent Peters certainly provided it Friday. They tried to get former Sabres captain Brian Gionta, a former Eichel teammate, to get into the act but he pretty much held his feelings in check.
Support Local Journalism
Rivet and Peters’ commentary about Eichel’s failings was repetitive and at times seemed to be unfair. But it sure was attention-getting.
Peters seemed to acknowledge that at the podcast’s end, telling his audience, “don’t forget to spread the word.”
Meanwhile on TNT’s pregame show before the Sabres’ 5-2 win over Toronto Sunday in the Heritage Classic in Toronto, Bissonnette tried to come to Eichel’s rescue.
A TNT studio analyst, color analyst for the Arizona Coyotes and a host on the Barstool Sports podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets,” Bissonnette had a take on Eichel’s comments that suggested he needed to join the former Sabres star in taking a course in public relations.
“I am glad Jack clapped back,” said Bissonnette. “As a player you should speak your mind. He poured his heart and soul in that franchise. He left a piece of his neck back in Buffalo. So, it is OK for him to have a response as well.”
My Twitter followers tell me that Bissonnette has been supportive of Eichel on his podcast and they weren’t shocked by his comments.
I imagine most members of the media were happy that Eichel spoke his mind, primarily because it gave them a good post-game story.
But after seven years in the NHL, Eichel should be mindful to choose his words and, for heaven’s take, don’t insult fans. Any public relations expert could have told him to avoid feeding podcasters content.
Meanwhile, opinions on TNT’s coverage of the Sabres’ win Sunday were as divergent as the views of Rivet, Peters and Bissonnette about Eichel.
For much of the game, the action on the ice was secondary to Wayne Gretzky talking nostalgically about his legendary career.
Some viewers loved what was essentially an NHL version of the Manningcast on “Monday Night Football” games. Some viewers wished play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, analyst Eddie Olczyk and Gretzky concentrated more on what was happening on the ice.
I had enough of Gretzky nostalgia after about five minutes. If I wanted to know more about the Great One, I’d buy one of the dozens of books about him.
Thankfully, the announcers did address a late-game crosscheck by Leafs’ star Auston Matthews on Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, suggesting Matthews could face a one-game suspension for the cheap hit.
They also interrupted Gretzky nostalgia to address a controversial goal scored by Peyton Krebs after the Toronto net was dislodged. Referee expert Don Koharski was called on for expertise. He erroneously thought the goal would be overturned. It made me nostalgic for Jim Schoenfeld’s classic 1988 line, when he coached the New Jersey Devils, directed at Koharski: “Go have another doughnut.”
NCAA Pairings: Brad Nessler is the play-by-play announcer, Brendan Haywood the analyst and Evan Washington the sideline reporter for the four NCAA games from Buffalo Thursday afternoon and evening. The South Dakota State-Providence and Richmond-Iowa games are on truTV in the afternoon. The New Mexico State-UConn and Vermont-Arkansas games are on TNT in the evening.
The University at Buffalo women’s game with Tennessee will be Saturday on one of the ESPN channels. At this writing, the time of the game and the announcers haven’t been determined.