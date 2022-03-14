Alan Pergament: Rivet and Peters' profane podcast take on Eichel indicts all shows produced by teams

This is what I’m thinking:

After listening to their views Friday of Jack Eichel’s postgame remarks after his Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres, I've concluded it would be a good idea to get “After the Whistle” podcasters Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters on the same show to debate with TNT studio panelist and podcaster Paul Bissonnette.

You couldn’t get more divergent views on Eichel’s post-game performance.

To refresh your memory, here is what Eichel said about the KeyBank Center crowd during the Sabres’ 3-1 victory: “This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute and there were plenty of people here that were supporting me and plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know.

"It is what it is. I'm not the first guy to deal with it. Just move on. It was a tough game. Give them credit. They played hard."