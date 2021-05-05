Alan Pergament: Rick Jeanneret to call Saturday's Sabres finale. Will it also be his?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One of the team’s few highlights came Tuesday night, a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders that saw journeyman goalie Michael Houser make 45 saves and stop all three Islander shots in the shootout.

Jeanneret captured the moment perfectly.

“The legend of Michael Houser grows and grows,” Jeanneret said after the final shootout stop.

In the telephone interview hours before the game, Jeanneret conceded this season has been disappointing.

“Ten years in a row now,” said Jeanneret of the team’s playoff drought. “I thought they would be somewhat better. I didn’t expect them to compete for the Stanley Cup. It’s been very disappointing.”

It’s been such a bummer year that you might think Jeanneret would prefer not to go out this way in a season without fans in the stands for almost all games.

Preisler has to navigate a tricky situation, as would anyone making the call if and when it is time for a legend to step down. He has to make sure Jeanneret gets a proper send-off if they agree about the timing for retirement. The last thing the team wants to do is create a public relations nightmare by unnecessarily upsetting Jeanneret or his fans.