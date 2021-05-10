Alan Pergament: Rick Jeanneret suggests his future is up to Sabres; Buffalo Bills primed to get some night games

In April 2020, Jeanneret said he had “a feeling there won't be a 51st season … It has to come to an end.

“I'm getting older, I'm getting slower, I'm getting all kinds of things that are slowing things down a little bit,” said Jeanneret at the time. “You’ve got to come to grips with this. You know you can't go forever.”

However, he appears to have changed that position with Saturday’s statement. And if he doesn’t come back to do at least some games next season, many Sabre fans will be crying, too.

...

It wouldn’t be surprising if the NFL schedule announcement Wednesday night carried on the NFL Network is a ratings hit in Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After all, Buffalo was the No. 10 rated TV market in the country for the coverage of the NFL draft even though the Bills picked 30th in the first round. Buffalo averaged a 5.7 household rating for the three days of the draft.

If you want to get a preview of the schedule announcement, you should head to a recent podcast by WGR’s Sal Capaccio with Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning. It was an enlightening interview.