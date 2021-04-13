Alan Pergament: Rich Newberg's special on Buffalo history postponed; a 'Hemingway' lesson

This is what I’m thinking:

The special from former WIVB-TV reporter Rich Newberg, “The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here,” that was scheduled to air at 8 tonight isn’t happening right now.

The hourlong special, which the station has promoted, was pulled from WIVB's schedule over the weekend.

However, as of this morning, the Spectrum channel guide still has it airing in place of a repeat episode of “NCIS.”

The special uses historical footage to showcase Buffalo’s history through local television coverage.

“We learned over the weekend that we may have to edit part of the documentary based on some of the video we are using,” explained Channel 4 General Manager Brien Kennedy. “Because we just learned about the issue on Sunday, if we have to do some more editing we would have run out of time for the Tuesday night telecast. Once we resolve the issue early this week we will look to reschedule the program as quickly as possible.”

I received an educational note from a reader who otherwise enjoyed my review of the PBS series “Hemingway.” She addressed one sensitive topic in the kindest way concerning my writing that novelist Ernest Hemingway committed suicide.