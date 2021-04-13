Alan Pergament: Rich Newberg's special on Buffalo history postponed; a 'Hemingway' lesson

This is what I’m thinking:
The special from former WIVB-TV reporter Rich Newberg, “The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here,” that was scheduled to air at 8 tonight isn’t happening right now.
The hourlong special, which the station has promoted, was pulled from WIVB's schedule over the weekend.
However, as of this morning, the Spectrum channel guide still has it airing in place of a repeat episode of “NCIS.”
The special uses historical footage to showcase Buffalo’s history through local television coverage.
“We learned over the weekend that we may have to edit part of the documentary based on some of the video we are using,” explained Channel 4 General Manager Brien Kennedy. “Because we just learned about the issue on Sunday, if we have to do some more editing we would have run out of time for the Tuesday night telecast. Once we resolve the issue early this week we will look to reschedule the program as quickly as possible.”
I received an educational note from a reader who otherwise enjoyed my review of the PBS series “Hemingway.” She addressed one sensitive topic in the kindest way concerning my writing that novelist Ernest Hemingway committed suicide.
She noted that her college roommate and best friend, who is an expert on grief and restorative justice in Texas, said it now is “considered insensitive and no longer correct to use the phrase ‘committed suicide’ rather use the words ‘died by suicide.’ ”
“I get so weary of political correctness but on this subject, felt it was a good point and wanted to pass it along to you,” wrote the reader.
I agree. It is a good point.
The explanation was reinforced on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” two days ago when reviewer Mark Whitaker used the phrase “death by suicide.”
I thought it a bit odd that “Sunday Morning” ran the review after “Hemingway” finished its PBS run.
But the three-part series is currently available for streaming (with and without a membership) on the PBS video app and the WNED app. It's also streamable: video.wned.org/show/hemingway/.
“Saturday Night Live” gave a silent remembrance of former writer Anne Beatts before a commercial break in the episode three nights ago. Beatts, 74, who died last week, was a Buffalo native who won one Emmy and received five Emmy nominations for writing for “SNL” from 1975-80.
She also wrote the 1982 comedy “Square Pegs,” which featured a very young Sarah Jessica Parker.
I try to avoid writing about hair or fashion at all costs when it concerns local anchors and reporters .
But Channel 4 anchor-reporter Erica Brecher told me she has no problem addressing one of her weekend tweets about her hair.
Here’s her tweet: “A personal update: The recent warmth and humidity tested my lovely but fickle curly hair. I’ve concluded I’m more comfortable wearing it straight. THANK YOU to all who celebrate natural hair and (News Director) Lisa Polster, who encouraged me to do what felt right.”
No matter her hair style, Brecher is an excellent reporter.
