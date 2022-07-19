Alan Pergament: Rhea Seehorn leads a baker's dozen of unusual aspects of the Emmy nominations

As predicted here, the Emmy Awards nominations announced last week pretty much mirrored the recent Television Critics Association nominations announced earlier in the month.

The program of the year nominees of the TCA, of which I am a member, included the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary”; the slow-to-build office mystery “Severance” on Apple TV+; Netflix’s international megahit “Squid Game"; HBO’s bizarre satire “The White Lotus”; Showtime’s thriller “Yellowjackets”; AMC’s soon to end “Better Call Saul”; season one of HBO Max’s terrific showbiz comedy “Hacks”; and HBO’s media family drama “Succession.”

They all dominated the Emmy nominations to the point you almost wondered if the voters watched anything else.

Just about every actor in “Succession,” “Severance,” “White Lotus” and “Abbott Elementary” was nominated to the point there needs to be a rule change.

The height of absurdity came when four actresses in “White Lotus” were nominated in the same category.

No more than two actors from a show should be allowed to be nominated in the same category.

The TCAs at least gave more credit to network series, with NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” and CBS’ comedy “Ghosts” getting some top nominations along with “Abbott Elementary.”

Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us,” inexplicably was ignored by Emmy voters after getting a TCA nomination for individual achievement in drama, and the series was nominated for outstanding achievement in drama. “Ghosts” was nominated for outstanding achievement in comedy.

I always enjoy looking through the almost 60 pages of Emmy nominations for unusual things to highlight outside of the top nominations.

Here’s a baker’s dozen:

Rhea Seehorn: She finally received an Emmy supporting actress nomination for her outstanding work as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” over the years. But her other nomination for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series as Kris Latimer in the YouTube program “Cooper’s Bar” was overlooked.

Jon Hamm: The Apple TV+ commercial ”Everybody But Jon Hamm,” in which the “Mad Men” star bitterly complained about the lack of roles he received, was nominated as best commercial. It is one of my favorite ads of the year. By the way, Hamm only won one Emmy playing brilliant adman Don Draper. He has been very busy as an actor, most recently appearing in the Tom Cruise hit, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Actor Directors: Actors Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Ben Stiller all received best director nominations.

“Lucy and Desi”: The Amy Poehler documentary, which she heavily publicized in Western New York, received several nominations including one for Poehler as director. However, it is in the same outstanding documentary or nonfiction special category as the likely winner, HBO’s brilliant and timely “George Carlin’s American Dream.”

The “Hair” Award: The FX series “Impeachment” starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton didn’t get much love. Sarah Paulson was nominated as outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for playing Linda Tripp. The series’ other notable nomination was for “outstanding contemporary hairstyling.” Feldstein proceeded to star in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” The reviews, to put it mildly, weren’t as kind for her in “Funny Girl” as they were for “Impeachment.” She is being replaced by Lea Michele of “Glee” fame.

Kareem’s Voice: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Los Angeles Lakers star, was nominated as outstanding narrator for the History Channel program, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War.” He has some tough competition. David Attenborough and Barack Obama are in the same category. The HBO series about the Lakers, “Winning Time,” and the Apple TV+ plus series, “They Call Me Magic,” about Laker star Magic Johnson, received nominations for cinematography and music, respectively.

Wedding Blues: The only nomination “This Is Us” received was in the category of outstanding original music and lyrics for the episode “Day of the Wedding.” The music in that series always has been a highlight.

Ted Lasso’s Shrink: British actress Sarah Niles, who played psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, who helped soccer star Dani Rojas, Ted and others in the second season of the Apple TV+ series, was nominated as best supporting actress in a comedy.

Best Guest: British actress Harriet Walter was nominated for best guest actress in a drama for her role as Lady Caroline Collingwood, the second wife of Logan Roy and mother of three Roy children in “Succession.” She also was nominated as best guest actress in a comedy playing Deborah, Rebecca’s mother (Hannah Waddingham) in “Ted Lasso.” She is referred to as Dame Harriet Walter over the pond.

Chadwick Boseman: The late actor was nominated as Star Lord T’Challa in the category of outstanding character voiceover performance for "What If...? • What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"

Less Than Extraordinary Movies: The best TV movie competition is laughable and illustrates how far the genre has fallen. The nominees are led by “Zoe’s Extraordinary Christmas,” “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” “Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon” and “The Survivor.”

Over the Rainbow: Yay, Randy Rainbow’s musical comedy YouTube show, which often satirizes politicians, received a nomination in the outstanding short form, comedy, drama, variety category.

The Closer: Dave Chappelle has gotten considerable heat for his Netflix standup special "The Closer" because it included controversial material about the transgender community that many found offensive. But it was nominated in the outstanding variety special pre-recorded category. Its difficult competition includes the CBS special, “Adele: One Night Only,” “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special,” “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” and a “Harry Potter” special.