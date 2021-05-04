Alan Pergament: 'Rewind TV' will join arsenal of digital channels carrying classic TV shows

WKBW has multiple subchannels, including Court TV Mysteries (7.3), Grit (7.4), Home Shopping (7.5) and Stadium (7.6).

WGRZ’s subchannels include True Crime (2.3), Quest (2.4) and Twist 2.5.

Sinclair Broadcasting’s WUTV has two subchannels carrying classic TV shows and movies – TBD TV (29.2) and Charge (29.3). Its other station, WNYO, has three subchannels – regional sports on 49.2, old movies on Comet on 49.3 and classic movies and TV shows on Get TV (49.4).

Several of the subchannels of all the local broadcast stations are on cable or the satellite services, including LAFF, Antenna, True Crime, TBD TV, Charge, Bounce, Stadium TV and Comet.

Ted Shredd Update: The co-host of the 103.3 FM The Edge morning show with Tom Ragan, announced in his last Facebook post over the weekend that his condition has improved in his battle with Covid-19.

Here’s what Shredd wrote, in edited form: “Miracles happen… The experimental drug (Tocilzumab) worked and saw me go from serious on high flow oxygen down to 0 and discharging me days ahead of schedule… I’m coming home!!!!”