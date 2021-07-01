Alan Pergament: Retiring WNED-TV head Don Boswell feels 'so good, so good' about 23 years here

“The biggest accomplishment is having the organization being competitive and producing national programs for PBS,” said Boswell.

He said he is most proud of the 2011 documentary on the War of 1812 because it told both sides of a historical moment and used talents from both sides of the border including professors and historians.

“I like to think we were the storytellers of Western New York history,” added Boswell, referencing programs on the Darwin Martin House, Frederick Law Olmsted and Elbert Hubbard. “We’ve been able to share and give a deeper, wider perspective of the area, which has been to our benefit.”

Not all the accomplishments under his leadership were initially applauded by viewers, listeners and donors. The rebranding to embrace the importance of the Toronto market was initially met with some skepticism from donors.

“I wouldn’t say complaints, but I had calls people wanting to know why,” said Boswell. “When I told them that 68% of our revenue came from Toronto and the station wouldn’t be what it is without that support, they got it.”