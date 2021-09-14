Alan Pergament: Recalling an old, chilling interview with Michael K. Williams of 'The Wire'

“It was before its time. It was the beginning of novel TV when things moved slow and characters were introduced. ‘The Wire’ was the first of a lot of things. It didn’t use music to push or provoke emotion; what you saw was what you got. If you heard music, it was because the radio was on the table and not because they were trying to manipulate your emotions.”

Soon, he grew philosophical talking about the darkest point in his life.

“I have had many dark points in my life,” he said. “The darkest point in my life was when I didn’t realize it was the darkest point in my life. That close to death. You don’t realize it is the darkest point until it is gone. The darkest point probably looks like good times.

“I look back. I’m not going to tell you what the situation was, it is my private life, but I will tell you the darkest point in my life I thought I was having a good time. I was never closer to death.”

He said that made “The Wire” resonate more with him.

“Absolutely,” said Williams. “Omar was in pain. So was I.”

When “The Wire” ended, Williams said he had to make adjustments.