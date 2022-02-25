Alan Pergament: Ranking the actors, athletes and analysts on the Bills Celebrity Mafia

When it comes to writing about the Buffalo Bills, there is no offseason.
So, with the next season about six months away, it is a good time to rate the top members of the 2021-22 class of Bills Celebrity Mafia. After all, there was more celebrity love thrown at Josh Allen and his teammates this past season than any in recent memory.
Christine Baranski, the Queen of Western New York actresses who is currently starring in the HBO series “The Gilden Age,” even got in on the act during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
She noted how nervous she was watching Bills games and added she owns a shirt that says “Buffalo: A Drinking Town with a Football Problem.”
However, Baranski is far down on the Bills Mafia Celebrity list for some of her past NFL cheerleading that will be explained later.
Now on to my celebrity fan list and why they made it.
1. Kyle Brandt: The NFL Network host of “Good Morning Football” has been extolling Allen and the Bills for some time. He gets big props because he came to Orchard Park to sit in the stands in subzero weather for the Bills’ 47-17 playoff stomping of the Patriots and did a flattering six-minute report on his experiences.
2. Chris Simms: The NBC studio analyst was a Josh Allen fan when other so-called experts were still questioning whether he would become a decent quarterback. The son of CBS analyst Phil Simms has had to go deep in his playbook to give Allen superlatives this season, including calling him the “greatest one-man show in football.”
3. Jeff Glor: The CBS anchor and Town of Tonawanda native has long been a Bills fan. During the playoff run he scored doing a feature on the history of wings and by showing off his Bills Zubaz on set.
4. Nick Bakay: The Hollywood actor-writer, perhaps best known for writing and producing the TV series “Mom,” earned a spot on the list by inserting a famous locker room speech from former Bills coach Lou Saban into a script. As a bonus, it was performed by Cheektowaga native William Fichtner. In the scene, Fichtner’s character, Adam, a bar owner, delivered a pep talk to two waitresses before they had to work a long shift at a sports bar during March Madness. Adam told them to “keep pounding those fluids” as Saban did in his speech. Then he repeated Saban’s famous lines. “If we die, we die together. You can get it done, you can get it done. And what’s more, you’ve gotta get it done.” Maybe Bills coach Sean McDermott should have given that speech with 13 seconds left in the Kansas City playoff game.
5. Luke Russert: The son of the late Tim Russert, the No. 1 all-time Celebrity Mafia member, Luke tweeted about his love of the Bills throughout the playoffs. He received a co-producer credit for the “30 for 30” documentary, “The Four Falls of Buffalo,” that highlighted the four Super Bowl losses. Perhaps he can help produce another film if the Bills ever win a Super Bowl.
6. Wolf Blitzer: A graduate of the University at Buffalo who grew up in Kenmore, the CNN anchor has expanded his love of the Bills in recent seasons. Before the Bills-Pats playoff game, Blitzer made a bet with CNN teammate John King, a Pats fan. The loser had to wear the uniform of the winning team. Seeing King in a Bills uniform was priceless.
7. Ryan Fitzpatrick: Who isn’t rooting for Fitzmagic to end his NFL career as an Allen backup? He was a beloved Bill even before he watched the playoff win in Orchard Park shirtless in subzero wind chill. I quote Jim Nantz to illustrate why he deserves to be high in the celebrity list: “Who else would go sit in the stands, take his shirt off at wind chill subzero and cheer lustily for a team that he once played for? We would all like to think that our sports heroes really care, would really truly be one of us. When did you ever see anybody who was a reflection of a fan base, became one of us more than Ryan Fitzpatrick … For us as sports fans to have our hopes that these guys actually care, that it means something to be a Buffalo Bill."
8. William Fichtner: The bar scene in “Mom” is only one example of his Celebrity Mafia status. Fichtner also was chosen to narrate “Four Falls.” He also filmed his independent movie “Cold Brook” here that he co-wrote, directed and starred in.
9. Bill Pullman: The actor currently in the USA series “The Sinner” may be best known for playing the president in “Independence Day.” It isn’t as well known that the native of Hornell has long been a Bills fan. Cheering for them even when they were terrible deserves some votes for president of a Bills Celebrity Fan Club.
10. Josh Lucas: Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner’s lead character in “Yellowstone,” John Dutton, may be the most surprising Bills fan of all. Another reason to love “Yellowstone.”
11. Adam Schein: An NFL.com columnist and sportscaster, the Syracuse University graduate has competed with Brandt for being Allen’s biggest fan when it wasn’t fashionable to do so.
12. Summer Sanders: The Olympic swimming champion married into the Bills Mafia and is frequently interviewed about it. Her husband is Hamburg native Erik Schlopy, an Olympic skier whose brother Todd briefly kicked for the Bills.
13. Chris Berman: He isn’t as visible on ESPN as he was during the Super Bowl days, but anyone who coined the phrase “no one circles the wagon like the Buffalo Bills” deserves a lifetime achievement award as a Bills fan. ESPN anchor Kevin Connors has the potential to achieve that status.
14. Chad Michael Murray: The 1999 graduate of Clarence High School who turned modeling into an acting career was a Bills fan before it was fashionable. Murray, who may be best known for starring in “One Tree Hill,” told The News in 2014 that he was considering moving back to Buffalo. It never happened, but his heart is still with the Bills.
15. Chris McDonald: The “Happy Gilmore” star has long been a Bills fan and has come here, fittingly enough, to participate in Jim Kelly’s charity golf event.
16. Christine Baranski: The star of “The Good Wife” and its sequel “The Good Fight,” said so many wonderful things recently on Colbert’s show and CBS’ “Sunday Morning” about growing up in Western New York and being a Bills fan. But a decade ago, she told the New York Times she was a New England Patriots fan. Even if it was a temporary, rooting for the Pats at any time – especially during the Tom Brady years – is almost unforgivable and puts her far down the Bills Mafia Celebrity list.