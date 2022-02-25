Alan Pergament: Ranking the actors, athletes and analysts on the Bills Celebrity Mafia

5. Luke Russert: The son of the late Tim Russert, the No. 1 all-time Celebrity Mafia member, Luke tweeted about his love of the Bills throughout the playoffs. He received a co-producer credit for the “30 for 30” documentary, “The Four Falls of Buffalo,” that highlighted the four Super Bowl losses. Perhaps he can help produce another film if the Bills ever win a Super Bowl.

7. Ryan Fitzpatrick: Who isn’t rooting for Fitzmagic to end his NFL career as an Allen backup? He was a beloved Bill even before he watched the playoff win in Orchard Park shirtless in subzero wind chill. I quote Jim Nantz to illustrate why he deserves to be high in the celebrity list: “Who else would go sit in the stands, take his shirt off at wind chill subzero and cheer lustily for a team that he once played for? We would all like to think that our sports heroes really care, would really truly be one of us. When did you ever see anybody who was a reflection of a fan base, became one of us more than Ryan Fitzpatrick … For us as sports fans to have our hopes that these guys actually care, that it means something to be a Buffalo Bill."