Alan Pergament: Raise a glass to Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma for providing more Bills love than studio crew

When the Bills’ Devin Singletary scored the game’s first touchdown on a 16-yard run, Vilma said, “I love how they used the speed of the Panthers against them.”

When Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and tackle Spencer Brown grabbed a beer from a fan in the stands after a Diggs touchdown catch gave the Bills a 14-0 lead, Vilma said, “Get me a tall one right now. I love it.”

And then there was Vilma’s praise of quarterback Josh Allen, whose foot was injured in a loss to Tampa Bay a week before, as Fox showed highlights: “What I love is we’re showing all passes, precise and accurate and not runs.”

Vilma’s monotone voice is hard to love. But he described replays well and seemed to be having a much better time than Albert.

He also rightly called out Brown for getting a taunting penalty that he said was more egregious because the tackle had so many problems filling in for Dion Dawkins. “You can’t do that, especially after you haven’t had a good game,” said Vilma.

There wasn’t much to love about Albert’s performance. He was a little late calling the Bills first touchdown and his enthusiasm level wasn’t anywhere near his father Marv’s usual level.