Alan Pergament: Radford's WKBW finale showcases his work ethic, dry humor and memories

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Keith Radford reacted to a video tribute from his co-workers on his final day at the station Wednesday in a typical self-deprecating manner.

“Are you sure this is me all those people are talking about?” Radford joked to co-anchor Ashley Rowe, who presided over the 30-minute celebration of his almost 34-year career at Eyewitness News.

The celebration started with Rowe’s interview with Radford in which he illustrated the same "What’s all-the-fuss-about?" manner as he did in my interview with him published Sunday.

“The camera loved him,” proclaimed Rowe, referring to his early days in TV.

That’s because he was the same in front of the cameras as he was off camera.

Rowe led Radford down memory lane. As he did with me, Radford teared up talking about the late Jason Dunham of Scio, a Medal of Honor recipient who covered a grenade with his body to save the lives of fellow Marines in 2004.

The prerecorded interview was the only time Radford teared up on a night in which he anchored his final newscast at 5:30 p.m. in the same professional manner that he has in 33-plus years. In other words, he exhibited his work ethic right up to the minute the celebration began at 6 p.m.