Alan Pergament: Radford's WKBW finale showcases his work ethic, dry humor and memories

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Keith Radford reacted to a video tribute from his co-workers on his final day at the station Wednesday in a typical self-deprecating manner.
“Are you sure this is me all those people are talking about?” Radford joked to co-anchor Ashley Rowe, who presided over the 30-minute celebration of his almost 34-year career at Eyewitness News.
The celebration started with Rowe’s interview with Radford in which he illustrated the same "What’s all-the-fuss-about?" manner as he did in my interview with him published Sunday.
"Fifty years is enough. And it has all changed. Everything is different now," Keith Radford said.
“The camera loved him,” proclaimed Rowe, referring to his early days in TV.
That’s because he was the same in front of the cameras as he was off camera.
Rowe led Radford down memory lane. As he did with me, Radford teared up talking about the late Jason Dunham of Scio, a Medal of Honor recipient who covered a grenade with his body to save the lives of fellow Marines in 2004.
The prerecorded interview was the only time Radford teared up on a night in which he anchored his final newscast at 5:30 p.m. in the same professional manner that he has in 33-plus years. In other words, he exhibited his work ethic right up to the minute the celebration began at 6 p.m.
The video tribute included flattering remarks from former co-anchors Susan Banks and Kathleen Leighton; former weathercaster and “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino; former WKBW sports director John Murphy; and Ed Reilly, the former photographer and reporter.
Surprisingly, former co-anchor Joanna Pasceri wasn’t included in the video tribute. Pasceri was Radford’s co-anchor for nine years until she was replaced by Rowe five years ago.
In a text, Pasceri said things “just didn’t work out” and added she was at Radford’s postshow going-away party. “He knows how I feel about him!” she wrote.
The producers of the show also unearthed an old clip of former CBS late night host David Letterman telling Radford when he anchored in Salt Lake City, “everybody thinks you are too good for the market. Send me a tape. I’ll get you out of there.”
He landed in Buffalo, never got out of here and ended up loving it.
The celebration also included videos of ABC News anchor David Muir and Kelly Clarkson, whose syndicated talk show airs on WKBW, congratulating Radford for his career.
Muir, a native of Syracuse who owns a home on Skaneateles Lake, cracked of Radford’s years in Buffalo, “I’m from upstate New York, that’s a lot of lake-effect snow and so many other important stories.”
Rather than hear from Muir and Clarkson, who barely know Radford, I wish the station had used some time to interview some of the former young reporters at WKBW who were mentored by Radford. After all, Radford has said mentoring was one of the joys of his final years at the station. It is a big part of his legacy.
Jason Gruenauer and Nikki DeMentri, who have gone to bigger markets, were among the former WKBW reporters who went to Twitter to laud Radford for his influence on them.
His dry sense of humor repeatedly was on display Wednesday.
When Rowe asked him what he plans to do, Radford cracked that his brother-in-law owns a funeral home and he would love to drive a limousine and hear someone in it ask, “who is that guy? That guy looks familiar.”
At program’s end, he turned to his wife Linda, who was among those on the set, and said: “I’m not going to stay home every day, day and night because I’ll go out of my mind, I think.”
Before that, Radford’s practice of calling everyone at WKBW – male or female – “babe” was celebrated.
“That was a good way not having to have to remember everybody’s name,” explained Radford.
You can be sure Keith Radford’s name will be remembered in Western New York media history.