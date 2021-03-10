Alan Pergament: Radford's 15 seconds of fame can't save Netflix's 'Murder Among the Mormons'

You might think that WKBW-TV anchor Keith Radford has been on Buffalo television forever.
But a new Netflix documentary series, “Murder Among the Mormons,” reminds Western New Yorkers that Radford had a career before he joined Eyewitness News.
Radford gets about 15 seconds of fame during the series playing himself when he was a news anchor at KUTV, the NBC station in Salt Lake City, from 1983-87.
A native of Windsor, Ont., who became an American citizen in 1989, Radford came to Salt Lake after previously working for CTV in Toronto and a station in Barrie, Ont.
He was in Salt Lake City when it was dealing with a crisis in the Mormon church in 1985 over documents that appeared to put the origin story of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in jeopardy.
The crisis accelerated when two people who were involved in the gathering and purchase of the disputed documents by Mark Hofmann were murdered.
I don’t want to say too much more about the series to avoid spoiling it for viewers. I watched primarily because I heard of Radford’s appearance.
The series generally has gotten favorable reviews, with critics noting the filmmakers told the story without judging the church and did so succinctly in three episodes.
I didn’t love it. Part 1 was extremely slow. If I hadn’t known Radford was going to be part of it, I might have abandoned it.
It wasn’t hard to see early who the villain was and seeing it play out wasn’t all that involving despite the cast of characters in it.
Radford initially is heard in Part 1 via his signature voice before getting several seconds of screen time.
That’s it. He isn’t on again.
But it was enough for Radford to receive numerous messages on social media about his abbreviated role in the series, including from some of the news people he worked with in Salt Lake for five years.
“It’s funny. People recognize my voice first,” said Radford in a telephone interview.
It isn’t the first time he has gotten national attention for odd reasons. He once was on a Howard Stern show to talk about a technical problem Channel 7 experienced an Oscar night in 2008 after the ABC telecast.
Due to the technical glitch, some astute moviegoer inside Channel 7’s newsroom was overheard saying about the Oscar-winning best picture, “No Country for Old Men”: "I don't believe in this Oscar ... but it's the best movie of the year." The dots replaced what sounded like an expletive that got on the air.
It led to a memorable exchange between Radford and his then co-anchor Joanna Pasceri on the Channel 7 newscast after the Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel, won the best director award for the Oscar-winning film.
"What's it about?" asked Pasceri.
"A guy with no expression keeps blowing up everything," summarized Radford, who isn't exactly the film critic that the late legendary anchor Irv Weinstein was. Then the screen went dark.
Radford added that his son told him he also was on a “30 for 30” episode on ESPN, which he presumed involved the Buffalo Bills.
“I’m also on all these blooper reels,” said Radford.
He has not seen “Murder Among the Mormons,” but remembers the story well. Well, make that as well as any story a reporter might remember that happened 36 years ago.
“I do remember the story, but not a lot of the detail,” said Radford. “It was big news. I think I did a couple of stories about it. But I don’t remember after all these years.”
He remembered that the Utah station sent a reporter to Palmyra in Wayne County, where, the story goes, Joseph Smith had his first vision and found the gold plates containing the Book of Mormon in the 19th century.
“We tried to track down documents,” he recalled. They didn’t find anything, he added.
At the time he was there, Radford remembered that Salt Lake City and Utah had the “highest white-collar crime rate in the country. There were not many robberies or murder, but crime was rampant there.”
“The Mormons were in the majority so TV stations always followed them very closely,” Radford added.
Radford, 69, who is retiring in late June, moved from Salt Lake City to Buffalo in 1987.
“At the time Salt Lake City was the No. 35 market and Buffalo was the No. 33 market,” he recalled. “Now Salt Lake is No. 30 and Buffalo is No. 53. From that standpoint it was not what I expected.”
But Radford, who is a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, is happy he made the move.
“If you’re not in Salt Lake, you’re in the middle of nowhere,” said Radford of Utah. “Outside of Salt Lake, there is nothing but desert and mountains. If you’re from the East Coast, it is kind of weird.”
Just as weird as showing up in a Netflix series.