Alan Pergament: Queen Latifah comes to the rescue as 'The Equalizer'

If you don’t have a ghost of a chance to get the proper law enforcement authorities to help you, who are you going to call? Call McCall.
That’s the premise of the new CBS reboot of “The Equalizer,” in which Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, following in the footsteps of Edward Woodward in the 1980s CBS drama and Denzel Washington in movies of the same name.
The series premieres after the Super Bowl before moving to a regular time slot of 8 p.m. Sunday.
Viewers might think this series wouldn’t naturally follow the Super Bowl.
That thought is quickly dispelled when Queen Latifah takes on four or five men who kidnapped a teenage girl and treats them like the Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones treats quarterbacks.
I laughed out loud more at that early scene than in any network comedy this year.
But the cartoonish scene sets up the premise of the show, with McCall overcoming any seemingly impossible task involving the teen with the aid of a cybergeek (Adam Goldberg), a sharpshooter (Lisa Lapira) and her former CIA handler and ally (Chris Noth).
Suspend your disbelief and enjoy the stylish wild ride alongside the charismatic Queen Latifah, who the producers note joins a handful of African American women in history who have become the lead of a network drama.
I would suspect CBS chose “The Equalizer” rather than “Clarice” to air after the Super Bowl because it is lighter entertainment than the creepy “The Silence of the Lambs” spinoff that premieres next Thursday.
Along with saving people who can’t rely on law enforcement to protect them, McCall also gives life lessons to the teenage daughter she is raising as a single mom with the aid of an aunt played by Lorraine Toussaint.
Of course, the show is open to the same criticism of previous versions – that glorifying vigilantism isn’t a great idea. That criticism may be especially true after the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol building.
After all, who defines injustice these days?
But the show’s writers and producers feel the times make the series more relevant now.
In a video conference call, executive producer Terri Edda Miller said the delay in filming caused by Covid-19 gave writers more time to prepare.
“We felt the problems and divisions in the world had become magnified, which made the show even more relevant than we felt it was when we began,” Miller said.
“We all know that we're living in difficult times, and it's a time when people don't trust the institutions that are supposed to defend and protect them,” added executive producer Andrew W. Marlowe. “Every night on the news, we see another story of some injustice in the world, and a lot of people out there feel powerless to do anything about it. This is why the show is so exciting to us, because when the cops can't help and the courts can't help, who do you go to?”
“Who in their mind could even fathom that the world would turn into what it turned into over the last year during this time from us going from pilot to actually filming,” Queen Latifah said. “But it seemed to be perfect timing for this show … to be able to tell these stories.”
Queen Latifah said her character has changed focus.
“She's done working for the people who make the high decisions, the big decisions,” she said. “She's done with the greed. She's done with the uber-powerful. She is all about taking what she has learned through the years, what she's mastered deftly, and using it for … the other 99% of the population who don't have access to people like her, and that's what drives her at this point.”
The producers said Richard Lindheim, who co-created the 1980s series starring Woodward, gave his seal of approval of the reboot before his death.
“Fortunately, he got to see the finished product before he transitioned,” Queen Latifah said. “He felt very positive about it … but I'm happy to have had his blessing throughout this whole process."
The producers said another major difference in the series is telling the story from a Black woman’s perspective of America as a single mother of a teenage daughter testing boundaries.
“The notion of the outsider who comes in and helps the little guy has been around for a long time, and it's never been more culturally relevant,” Marlowe said. “But to have a Black woman be the face of justice, we think, is really, really interesting special sauce for this moment.”
Queen Latifah said she wants to see her character fight with her brains, as well as her hands.
“To me, that's what you haven't seen enough of, particularly from Black women, on television and in a lead role,” Queen Latifah said, before referencing the pharaoh of the 18th dynasty of Egypt.
“We've been equalizing for centuries. We've been equalizing from Hatshepsut to Stacey Abrams to Kamala Harris. So it's time you see Queen Latifah equalize on television in this way.”
Miller noted the benefit of featuring three Black women of different ages living together.
“We're hoping to show what that's like for them, too, and show the real of it. That's what's really important to us. It will be television, and it will be entertaining, but it will also be about the warmth of those relationships, where these women have been in their lives, where they want to go. The experiences that they've had throughout their lives will echo through some of the cases that McCall is equalizing.”
“I think one of the advantages we had with this show was that we created this show for Queen Latifah,” executive producer Debra Martin Chase said. “So, it wasn't like you guys wrote a script and then we decided to cast a Black woman in the role that was written kind of in the vanilla way. Robyn McCall was developed as a Black woman. … The first time we sat and talked, we said, ‘No, we're going to make her a Black woman, not just a woman who happens to be Black.’ Not that everything is going to be tainted by race, but someone who felt very real.”