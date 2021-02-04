Alan Pergament: Queen Latifah comes to the rescue as 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah said she wants to see her character fight with her brains, as well as her hands.

“To me, that's what you haven't seen enough of, particularly from Black women, on television and in a lead role,” Queen Latifah said, before referencing the pharaoh of the 18th dynasty of Egypt.

“We've been equalizing for centuries. We've been equalizing from Hatshepsut to Stacey Abrams to Kamala Harris. So it's time you see Queen Latifah equalize on television in this way.”

Miller noted the benefit of featuring three Black women of different ages living together.

“We're hoping to show what that's like for them, too, and show the real of it. That's what's really important to us. It will be television, and it will be entertaining, but it will also be about the warmth of those relationships, where these women have been in their lives, where they want to go. The experiences that they've had throughout their lives will echo through some of the cases that McCall is equalizing.”

“I think one of the advantages we had with this show was that we created this show for Queen Latifah,” executive producer Debra Martin Chase said. “So, it wasn't like you guys wrote a script and then we decided to cast a Black woman in the role that was written kind of in the vanilla way. Robyn McCall was developed as a Black woman. … The first time we sat and talked, we said, ‘No, we're going to make her a Black woman, not just a woman who happens to be Black.’ Not that everything is going to be tainted by race, but someone who felt very real.”

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.