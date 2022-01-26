Alan Pergament: Putting Bills local and national viewership for Chiefs game in perspective

There apparently was plenty of partying going on in Western New York during – but not after – the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.
That’s the only explanation for why the local rating for the Bills game wasn’t the highest of the season. A rating point in Buffalo represents 5,285 households. When people watch together in parties rather than in their homes, ratings naturally go down.
The game averaged a 53.6 on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That was almost a point lower than the rating for the Bills’ 29-15 regular season victory over the Atlanta Falcons that was the highest-rated game since meters came to Buffalo 22 years ago.
Nationally, CBS reported the Bills-Chiefs game was the most-watched divisional playoff game since a Green Bay-Dallas game five years ago, averaging 42.736 million viewers and peaking with 51.697 million viewers. The networks prefer giving viewership figures over providing ratings.
It was the most-watched television program on any network since Tampa’s 31-9 win over Kansas City in last year’s Super Bowl.
The game carried by Paramount+ was also the most-streamed non-Super Bowl game of all time.
According to CBS, viewership of Kansas City’s win over Buffalo was up 18% from the game in last year’s game window for Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans.
The viewership featuring a duel between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, needs some perspective to help people understand how big a national draw the Bills are.
It may also help Bills Mafia predict how many of the team’s games featuring its superstar quarterback will be showcased nationally next season.
Here’s the best perspective I can offer.
It isn’t surprising that the game was the most watched because it was the last of four weekend playoff games and viewership for each of the games rose, as generally occurs.
Ratings for this year’s NFL regular season and playoffs have skyrocketed in the 2021-22 season and in the playoffs. CBS Sports is having its best postseason through the divisional round in 10 years and second best on record in 34 years, up 27% from last year.
It also isn’t surprising that the Bills-Chiefs game broke the streaming record since streaming the games hasn’t been done very long.
The strong national viewership for the Bills-Chiefs game came a weekend after the Bills’ 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots on a Saturday night surprisingly was the least-watched game of wild-card weekend nationally, despite being up 23% from a year ago.
That may be reflective of the game being a rout and because Saturday games generally get less viewership than Sunday games.
Before the huge rating for the game vs. Kansas City, Bills games on the national stage received very mixed results.
The Bills’ 31-6 victory over New Orleans on Thanksgiving (rather than on Sunday night) was the third most-watched game on NBC’s prime-time schedule. However, the Bills’ 38-20 win over Kansas City on Oct. 10 was NBC’s 10th most-watched game. It was No. 8 on Sunday night, which places it in the middle of the pack in a 17-week season.
Tampa Bay’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills in the late 4:25 p.m. window on Dec. 12 in Week 14 ranked sixth among the 10 national Sunday game windows on CBS this year.
The Bills’ 14-10 loss to New England on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” in a home game played in historically bad weather on Dec. 6 ranked No. 6 on the "MNF" schedule but comes with an asterisk. The game had the best viewership of a game that wasn’t simulcast nationally on ABC.
However, the Bills’ 34-31 "MNF" loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 in a game decided when Allen couldn’t get a first down near the goal line ranked No. 11 out of 17 "MNF" games.
Allen’s performance Sunday has led to rave reviews nationally even from previous doubters like Nick Wright. His class in accepting defeat also is winning him even more fans.
Allen’s star turn coupled with the Bills winning the AFC East undoubtedly means the team will get several games next season in prime time and perhaps in the late 4:25 p.m. Sunday window on CBS or Fox.
The Bills 2022 regular season schedule – which hasn’t set where the games will be played – includes a game with Kansas City that would appear to be a prime candidate for prime time or the late 4:25 p.m. game.
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, NBC might want a Chiefs-Bills game to kick off next season in prime time. However, network politics can come into play. After losing the Chiefs-Bills regular season game to NBC this season, CBS likely would lobby hard to avoid losing that game two years in a row.
A game with the Los Angeles Rams also would have prime-time appeal and could be seen as an attractive game to kick off the season in prime time if the Rams, who play San Francisco Sunday in the NFL title game, win the Super Bowl.
A third potential national game next season could be a Bills game with Detroit on Thanksgiving that is carried on CBS next season.
Former WKBW-TV anchor reporter Madison Carter’s latest project for the Atticus investigative unit for WXIA in Atlanta is being carried by WGRZ-TV, which has the same owner as WXIA.
Carter reportedly led the investigation that produced the series “A Different Cry” for the Tegna group of stations about the concerning trend among Black children of death by suicide. Channel 2, a Tegna station, carried part of it Tuesday night without mentioning Carter’s name. Channel 2 anchor Maryalice Demler introduced the series and noted the station will carry a 30-minute online special about the topic at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WGRZ General Manager Jim Toellner said the series will be on the station’s digital platforms and Channel 2 will produce related stories for its newscasts.
It didn’t take long to realize Tuesday night that Kenmore East graduate Maria Krasinski wasn’t going to be able to unseat Amy Schneider as the “Jeopardy!” champion.
Schneider dominated again to win a 40th straight game, once again being guaranteed victory before the final “Jeopardy!” question as opponents couldn’t bet enough money to win. Krasinski earned $2,000 by finishing second by earning a small fraction of Schneider’s $63,000 winning total.