Alan Pergament: Putting Bills local and national viewership for Chiefs game in perspective

That may be reflective of the game being a rout and because Saturday games generally get less viewership than Sunday games.

Before the huge rating for the game vs. Kansas City, Bills games on the national stage received very mixed results.

The Bills’ 31-6 victory over New Orleans on Thanksgiving (rather than on Sunday night) was the third most-watched game on NBC’s prime-time schedule. However, the Bills’ 38-20 win over Kansas City on Oct. 10 was NBC’s 10th most-watched game. It was No. 8 on Sunday night, which places it in the middle of the pack in a 17-week season.

Tampa Bay’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills in the late 4:25 p.m. window on Dec. 12 in Week 14 ranked sixth among the 10 national Sunday game windows on CBS this year.

The Bills’ 14-10 loss to New England on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” in a home game played in historically bad weather on Dec. 6 ranked No. 6 on the "MNF" schedule but comes with an asterisk. The game had the best viewership of a game that wasn’t simulcast nationally on ABC.

However, the Bills’ 34-31 "MNF" loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 in a game decided when Allen couldn’t get a first down near the goal line ranked No. 11 out of 17 "MNF" games.