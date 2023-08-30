WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Michael Wooten wasn’t allowed to say an on-air goodbye to viewers.

A goodbye package of highlights is routinely given to someone like Wooten who has worked tirelessly at a local station for 14 years so the decision to escort him out of the newsroom Tuesday while he still was under contract says a lot about the way his employment ended.

So does the silence from Channel 2 General Manager Mark Manders, who has declined to return emails and phone calls asking for comment.

The failure to respond to my questions has been fairly routine from Manders since taking over from Jim Toellner, the long-running GM who revived the station during his tenure. Manders has a different management style from Toellner.

Wooten can’t comment to avoid jeopardizing his salary for the month of September and his co-workers aren’t allowed to talk to me, by Channel 2 rules.

But I know this much:

Wooten’s contract was set to expire in August but had been extended a month to September. He declined a contract offer with a raise and was abruptly told to leave.

He shared the frustrations of several co-workers about the number of openings in the news department that hadn’t been filled primarily because of a pending sale of Tegna that fell through. The reduced staff put increasing stress on the remaining workers.

On Friday, Wooten was among six staffers who called in sick, which led to speculation that it was an organized protest for being overworked because of staffing issues.

Wooten, who has rarely taken a sick day, has told co-workers he really was sick and, despite speculation, that the number of people who called in sick had nothing to do with his departure.

A disgruntled employee, he just decided against signing a new deal. In that case, his leaving was on him.

But the way he was treated after he made his decision is on station management.

It also serves as a reminder to co-workers that everyone is replaceable.

However, Wooten won’t be easily replaced. His departure is a big loss to Channel 2.

You need only to look at the overwhelming support he received Tuesday on social networks after The News story reported he was gone to see his impact and popularity.

By Wednesday morning, more than 600 people had added Facebook comments to The News story about his departure, almost all with positive messages to Wooten.

He is a versatile anchor who also had the title of managing editor at Channel 2, which illustrated how valuable his news judgment was to the station.

He was the primary anchor of Channel 2’s “Town Hall” newscast at 5:30 p.m., which was especially important during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was dropped this week in favor of a regular newscast.

It was an important program that devoted more time than normal for a newscast to focus on local issues after Covid-19 became a less prominent issue.

However, you could make the case that the need for the program had run its course even if another regular 30-minute newscast wasn’t the answer.

Kelly Dudzik anchored the 5:30 p.m. newscast Tuesday, though it is unclear if that is a permanent assignment.

The question now is where will Wooten go?

I wouldn’t worry about him. He is a talent and won’t be unemployed for long.

“Channel 4 or Channel 7 would be wise to hire him,” one former Channel 2 staffer texted me. “He does the work of three people.”

It would be surprising if Channel 2’s rivals, WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and WIVB-TV (Channel 4) didn’t immediately reach out to him because of his knowledge of Western New York and talent. He would especially be a big get for Channel 7, which is looking to do things differently these days.

He stayed at Channel 2 for so long because he enjoys being here. Whether he would join the third-rated station in town might depend on Channel 7’s salary offer and the opportunity to do something new.

Non-compete clauses in TV news aren't valid in New York State so that shouldn't be an impediment to any possible deal.

Another question is, where does Wooten’s departure leave Channel 2?

It probably needs to hire another male anchor. Wooten, Scott Levin and “Daybreak” co-anchor Pete Gallivan are the only full-time male anchors on the staff.

More importantly, how can Channel 2 improve news department morale after months of frustration over its low staffing levels?

I’m told that one of the periodic staff surveys conducted by Tegna ends this week and that workers can’t wait to give their opinions about their bosses and the direction of the station as the treatment of Wooten is fresh in their minds.