Alan Pergament: Podcast 'The Shrink Next Door' loses something in translation in Apple TV+ series

Unlike Dr. Ike, psychiatrists certainly understand that it is unethical to become involved in the business and personal lives of their patients. He even went behind the shy Marty’s back to destroy relationships. He had such power over Marty that he convinces him to co-fund a foundation primarily with Marty’s money and to share a checkbook. He also convinces Marty to buy a second house in Southampton so he could hold parties that made the awkward Marty uncomfortable. He also makes Marty his stenographer, dictating several cliché-ridden novels that Marty types while Dr. Ike practices his putting stroke.

Dr. Ike also preaches that saying things are “fine” is just a way of hiding one’s true feelings and that using the word “but” illustrates ambivalence rather than taking a strong stand.

Dr. Ike also makes Marty uncomfortable by having him sleep in a small guest room in Southampton while the psychiatrist and his wife had the main bedroom in Marty’s house. He not only takes over Marty’s bedroom, he steals his best joke.

As Dr. Ike continually crosses ethical boundaries, a viewer may stay around to root for the nonconfrontational Marty to find a backbone and finally see something his sister and employees know – the one truly toxic relationship in his life is with Dr. Ike.