Alan Pergament: Podcast 'The Shrink Next Door' loses something in translation in Apple TV+ series

Since it is unusual for any commute in Western New York to last more than 30 minutes, I rarely listen to lengthy podcasts in the car.
But one six-hour drive to visit a relative in the Philadelphia area seemed to fly by when I listened to the true story podcast by journalist Joe Nocera, “The Shrink Next Door.”
It led me to eagerly anticipate the Apple TV+ adaptation of how manipulative psychiatrist Dr. Isaac (Ike) Herschkopf brainwashed his childlike patient Martin Markowitz into ending his relationship with his sister and just about everyone in his life, spending his money foolishly and damaging his garment industry business in New York City.
The title won’t make sense to viewers because they are kept unaware that Nocera knew of Marty’s manipulation because he lived next door to Marty’s home in the wealthy area of Southampton, that neighbors mistakenly thought was owned by Dr. Ike because he acted like it did.
It would have been wise to involve the next-door journalist in some way, perhaps as a narrator or even a character.
The podcast had one advantage: Nocera’s narration gave it a mysterious quality that is missing from the TV series, which premieres the first three episodes Friday. The remaining five episodes arrive weekly until the series ends Dec. 17.
I also eagerly anticipated “Shrink” because of the cast. It includes former “Anchorman” teammates Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, who likely had more fun working together than viewers will watching them.
Rudd, who surprisingly was just named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive,” is Dr. Ike and a bearded Ferrell is Marty. Kathryn Hahn is Marty’s divorced and estranged sister Phyllis and Casey Wilson is Dr. Ike’s enabling wife Bonnie.
Ferrell plays such a sweet, childlike character that I couldn’t get his performance in the classic Christmas movie “Elf” out of my mind for several episodes. Marty has a lot in common with Buddy, Ferrell’s character in “Elf.”
The series makes its point early and often and it easily could have been half as long. Heck, it might have even been just as effective as a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, which Ferrell became famous for.
Ferrell apparently is looking to show his dramatic chops, but he can’t escape his past any more than Marty Markowitz could have.
Rudd, the likable actor who also specializes in comedic roles, also plays against type as a name-dropping, celebrity-seeking shrink who takes advantage of Marty and other patients by telling them they are being taken advantage of by other people in their lives.
“Trust is the very core of who I am,” Dr. Ike tells Marty.
“I trust you completely,” replies Marty. It is his downfall.
By series end, one realizes Dr. Ike has daddy issues that need to be dealt with by a good therapist.
Most of the main characters are Jewish. The series starts with a young Marty’s panic attack at his bar mitzvah and there are some Yiddish and Hebrew expressions tossed around.
Which brings up a subject I generally ignore except in rare circumstances – casting controversies over whether actors must be of the same ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or even the weight of people they are playing.
The casting of non-Jews to play Jews in this series is irrelevant to me. They are actors after all. But I am sure some viewers will play lyrics of the Adam Sandler Hanukkah song in their heads as they watch.
So if you are wondering, Rudd reportedly is Jewish. Ferrell is not. Neither is Hahn, who nonetheless played a rabbi in the Amazon Prime series “Transparent.” Her performance in a supporting role is outstanding.
You could look at “Shrink” as a cautionary tale about the power of psychiatrists. I’ve always been told they try to help patients discover things about themselves but try to avoid directly telling them what to do.
Unlike Dr. Ike, psychiatrists certainly understand that it is unethical to become involved in the business and personal lives of their patients. He even went behind the shy Marty’s back to destroy relationships. He had such power over Marty that he convinces him to co-fund a foundation primarily with Marty’s money and to share a checkbook. He also convinces Marty to buy a second house in Southampton so he could hold parties that made the awkward Marty uncomfortable. He also makes Marty his stenographer, dictating several cliché-ridden novels that Marty types while Dr. Ike practices his putting stroke.
Dr. Ike also preaches that saying things are “fine” is just a way of hiding one’s true feelings and that using the word “but” illustrates ambivalence rather than taking a strong stand.
Dr. Ike also makes Marty uncomfortable by having him sleep in a small guest room in Southampton while the psychiatrist and his wife had the main bedroom in Marty’s house. He not only takes over Marty’s bedroom, he steals his best joke.
As Dr. Ike continually crosses ethical boundaries, a viewer may stay around to root for the nonconfrontational Marty to find a backbone and finally see something his sister and employees know – the one truly toxic relationship in his life is with Dr. Ike.
The main reason for viewers to hang in there is to see Marty stand up to this leech who wouldn’t visit Marty when he was hospitalized or take care of his beloved fish.