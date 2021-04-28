 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan Pergament: Oscar ratings bomb in WNY, but still tops in disappointing award show season
0 comments

Alan Pergament: Oscar ratings bomb in WNY, but still tops in disappointing award show season

Support this work for $1 a month
EXPLAINER: What was with that weird Oscar ending?

In this video image provided by ABC, Regina King is seen at the opening of the 93rd Academy Awards.

 Associated Press

To no one’s surprise, the Oscar telecast Sunday bombed in Western New York as it did across the nation.

The ABC telecast carried by local affiliate WKBW-TV had a 5.8 local rating, making it the lowest-rated in history here.

That was less than half of the 12.9 rating in 2020 that was carried on Feb. 9, 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world.

Nationally, the Oscar telecast reportedly drew 10.4 million viewers, which was a 56% drop from the 2020 telecast.

Even with that low local rating for a show that lasted three hours and 15 minutes, the only program that had a higher rating here Sunday was “60 Minutes,” which had a 5.9 rating for an hour on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

The ratings for all award shows this year are down substantially from usual levels. The Golden Globes had a 5.1 local rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, on Feb. 28. The Grammys had a 4.7 local rating on WIVB on March 14.

And the Academy of Country Music Awards – which I enjoyed – had a 5.1 rating on WIVB on April 18.

One household rating point equals 5,787 households in Western New York.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. TV audience for Oscars hits record low

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News