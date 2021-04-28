Alan Pergament: Oscar ratings bomb in WNY, but still tops in disappointing award show season

To no one’s surprise, the Oscar telecast Sunday bombed in Western New York as it did across the nation.

The ABC telecast carried by local affiliate WKBW-TV had a 5.8 local rating, making it the lowest-rated in history here.

That was less than half of the 12.9 rating in 2020 that was carried on Feb. 9, 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world.

Nationally, the Oscar telecast reportedly drew 10.4 million viewers, which was a 56% drop from the 2020 telecast.

Even with that low local rating for a show that lasted three hours and 15 minutes, the only program that had a higher rating here Sunday was “60 Minutes,” which had a 5.9 rating for an hour on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

The ratings for all award shows this year are down substantially from usual levels. The Golden Globes had a 5.1 local rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, on Feb. 28. The Grammys had a 4.7 local rating on WIVB on March 14.

And the Academy of Country Music Awards – which I enjoyed – had a 5.1 rating on WIVB on April 18.

One household rating point equals 5,787 households in Western New York.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.