Alan Pergament: Oscar rating up big from 2021; Heather Waldman update

This is what I’m thinking:

Oscar Report: The Oscar telecast featuring Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock had an 8.0 local rating on WKBW-TV, which was considerably higher than the 5.8 rating a year earlier for an April 25 telecast. But the 2019 and 2020 numbers show how much the popularity of the movie award show has suffered. The 2019 telecast had a 13.5 rating and the 2020 telecast before Covid struck had a 12.9 rating.

A rating point in Buffalo represents 5,285 households.

Heather Waldman update: The popular former WGRZ-TV meteorologist, who left last summer for Sacramento with her husband, began by working freelance in that California city. Unsurprisingly, she now has a full-time job there. She began freelancing in late November at KXTV, known as ABC 10, the Sacramento station that is owned by the same company, Tegna, that owns Channel 2.

She started her full-time job in December at KCRA, an NBC affiliate in Sacramento owned by Heart television, as a meteorologist and reporter on issues pertaining to the climate, green energy and water.

Waldman left Channel 2 on Sept. 23 and received one of the biggest and warmest on-air goodbyes from the station’s staff I’ve ever seen for someone who was only here for five years. It was a testament to her expertise and popularity.

She still hasn’t been replaced at Channel 2 with a full-timer. I’m still hearing that Andy Parker, who left WKBW-TV in mid-February, eventually will get the job.

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter Angelica Morrison has left the station after three years to work for the City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency. In a brief on-air goodbye last week, Morrison said she will be working on rental and foreclosure assistance, among other things.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.