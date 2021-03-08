Alan Pergament: Oprah Winfrey's jaw-dropping interview with Meghan and Harry even better than expected

I did something I rarely do Monday morning after Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry on CBS Sunday night.
I watched “CBS This Morning,” the lowest-rated morning newscast nationally and locally, to see footage that was left on the cutting room floor and to see Gayle King interview her good friend Winfrey about her big-get interview.
“If your jaw is still on the floor, a lot of people’s are today,” King said at the start of the newscast. “Pick a word to describe what we saw last night.”
“Riveting,” said co-host Anthony Mason.
“Shocking,” said King, later adding “explosive.”
“Bonkers,” said co-host Tony Dokoupil.
"Whatever they thought it would end up, it felt like it was even worse," added Dokoupil of the royal family.
For viewers, the interview was even better than expected.
"Riveting," "shocking" and "bonkers" all work. But I’ll go with “sad” and “devastating.” Let’s just say that all the bombshell revelations in the interview led The Crown to have a more devastating day Sunday than Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger.
But if you’ve watched any of the four seasons of the fictionalized Netflix series “The Crown” – especially season four – dealing with palace intrigue, it might not be as surprising to learn the royal family is a dysfunctional, heartless mess.
Winfrey noted near the end of the first hour that Meghan viewed her treatment by Britain’s tabloid press as “almost unsurvivable.”
After listening to Meghan, who is biracial, and Harry describe the racism, insensitivity to mental health issues, security issues and unseemly financial matters, you couldn’t help but wonder if the monarchy would be “almost unsurvivable” from all the bombshell revelations.
It wasn’t surprising that Winfrey, the queen of TV, was a revelation and delivered what is widely acclaimed today as a master class in the art of interviewing as she questioned the couple that left royal life to live in America.
Winfrey let her interview subjects talk without interruption, clarified and summarized some startling revelations so there would be no misunderstanding and followed up with appropriate questions, even if not all the follow-ups came instantly.
Winfrey made Meghan and Harry comfortable enough in an interview at one of their neighbor’s homes in California to reveal startling things, such as the concern of at least one unnamed member of the family or the “firm” or the “institution” over how dark the skin of baby Archie would be.
“What!” said Winfrey at that incredible racist revelation. “Who is having that conversation with you? What?”
“Those are conversations that the family would have with (Harry),” said Meghan.
That racist revelation surely was the most damaging of numerous blockbusters, with the “firm’s” mishandling of Meghan’s mental health needs when she said she was suicidal an extremely close second.
Then there were the revelations about Harry’s relationship with family members and his feeling of being “trapped” by royal life.
Winfrey smartly pushed back at the idea of a man who had a privileged life and “literally” was a prince being trapped. But Harry explained he meant “trapped within the system.”
I was fearing that Winfrey wouldn’t ask Harry about his relationship with his brother Prince William until she finally asked near the end of the interview. Harry confirmed that the relationship with his brother needed space, which was a confirmation of the reports that they had drifted apart.
More damning was Harry’s casual mention that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his telephone calls. That seemed to confirm what most of us thought about Prince Charles in season four of “The Crown” – the Netflix series underplayed how awful he is.
There were so many “shocking,” “bonkers” revelations that you ended up wondering why CBS just didn’t allow Winfrey’s 3 hour, 20 minute interview to run in its entirety over two nights rather than have her cut it down to about 90 minutes without commercials.
Meghan, a former actress who starred in the USA Network series “Suits,” was totally comfortable in front of the camera and a very sympathetic figure from the start.
Early on, she tried to explain the difficulty of being lied about in the tabloids, notably when they portrayed her making William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, cry over flower girl dresses before Meghan’s royal wedding to Harry.
Meghan said it was actually Kate who made her cry, one of the things that made Meghan resent her treatment by the tabloids and, more importantly, not getting support from “the firm.”
Of course, now will come the reaction from across the pond, where the tabloids drove Meghan and Harry away.
This morning, CBS correspondent Holly Williams held up the tabloid headlines in England, where the program airs Monday night, to show that they initially were more sympathetic to Meghan than they had been.
Tina Brown, a royal family expert on “CBS This Morning,” called the interview “a hand grenade” tossed at the monarchy.
She also brought up the biggest potential criticism of Meghan.
“One of the only questions I really have for Meghan is what kind of misunderstanding did she really have about joining the royal family?” said Brown on Monday morning’s program. “As an actress, you think she would prepare for the role.”
Meghan sort of answered that question at the start of the interview, saying she was naïve and didn’t understand what the job was going to entail.
Like any good TV show, there was an unsolved mystery that could lead viewers clamoring for more details to an eventual sequel: Just who had the racist conversation with Harry about being concerned about the skin tone of baby Archie? Meghan and Harry wouldn't say.
In the interview this morning, Winfrey said Harry made it clear that it wasn’t his grandmother, the Queen, or his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
That is sure to leave a lot of fodder for British tabloids to speculate just who made that revolting comment that should make all of England and the Commonwealth cry.