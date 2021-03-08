Alan Pergament: Oprah Winfrey's jaw-dropping interview with Meghan and Harry even better than expected

“Those are conversations that the family would have with (Harry),” said Meghan.

That racist revelation surely was the most damaging of numerous blockbusters, with the “firm’s” mishandling of Meghan’s mental health needs when she said she was suicidal an extremely close second.

Then there were the revelations about Harry’s relationship with family members and his feeling of being “trapped” by royal life.

Winfrey smartly pushed back at the idea of a man who had a privileged life and “literally” was a prince being trapped. But Harry explained he meant “trapped within the system.”

I was fearing that Winfrey wouldn’t ask Harry about his relationship with his brother Prince William until she finally asked near the end of the interview. Harry confirmed that the relationship with his brother needed space, which was a confirmation of the reports that they had drifted apart.

More damning was Harry’s casual mention that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his telephone calls. That seemed to confirm what most of us thought about Prince Charles in season four of “The Crown” – the Netflix series underplayed how awful he is.