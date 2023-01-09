Alan Pergament: On a 'storybook' day in Orchard Park, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo rise to the occasion

As they walked out of Highmark Stadium after the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday, many fans were likely considering where the game ranked on an emotional level of all the regular season games they have attended.

CBS’ Jim Nantz, who has been the network’s lead play-by-play announcer since 2004, didn’t have to think long where it ranked with him.

“Not even close,” Nantz replied in a text. “Number one. I will never forget that opening kickoff return. It was storybook, and even spiritual.”

There was nobody I would rather have at Highmark Sunday to call the emotional win than Nantz and analyst Tony Romo.

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, who knows Western New York well, is a close second but Nantz and Romo have had the benefit this season of working five Bills games, all wins.

Nantz had me before there was time to say hello with his excited call of the opening kickoff he referenced in his text – a 96-yard touchdown by the Bills’ Nyheim Hines.

It jolted and amazed the crowd already emotional because the game was the first one since the horrific injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his recovery. I suspect Bills fans were so excited at home that they didn’t hear Nantz's words over the crowd noise.

“This is storybook,” Nantz said before Hines reached the goal line. “This place is absolutely going wild.”

“I can’t believe what just happened,” said Romo.

“An incredible script,” replied Nantz. “You can’t make it up. It is fate.”

It wasn’t long before he channeled the late Jack Buck after his call of a legendary 1988 World Series home run by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kirk Gibson.

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” said Nantz.

Later, Romo revealed that he and Nantz were a little teary-eyed after the play.

Nantz was in disbelief again after New England, which needed a win to make the playoffs, took its only brief lead, 17-14, in the third quarter. That’s when Hines ran back the ensuing kickoff for 101 yards to give the Bills back the lead, 21-17.

“This is for real,” said Nantz as Hines raced down the sideline. “He did a Deion (Sanders) strut down the sideline.”

“This is a lot like a miracle to have two of these in the same game,” said Romo. “I haven’t experienced it.”

“I haven’t seen it,” agreed Nantz.

Before kickoff, Nantz described the nationwide support for Hamlin “a glimpse of who we are as nation. At our core, there is kindness and goodness.”

During the game, he compared the atmosphere to the first New Orleans game after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As good as Nantz and Romo were smartly balancing the amount of time they spent talking about Hamlin with analysis of the game, I imagine everyone watching at home was wishing they were at the stadium experiencing something Bills fans will likely never see again in person.

At times, the crowd was so loud it drowned out what the announcers were saying.

Nantz put the game in context of all the trauma and misery Western New York has experienced in the last year, including the racist Tops shooting that led to the deaths of 10 people; the second of two snowstorms that led to the deaths of 40 people; co-owner Kim Pegula’s unspecified health issues; and watching Hamlin as he went into cardiac arrest six days earlier before continuing to recover to the point it seemed reasonable for the Bills to play.

Considering the Hamlin injury, it seems inappropriate to go my normal route and point out some errors or head-shaking moments made by the announcers and the telecast.

For that reason, I will refer only to the one error that I found amusing. After wide receiver John Brown caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to give the Bills’ a 28-17 lead, CBS ran a photo of a player wearing No. 16 and identified him as Brown. It was former Bill Isaiah Hodgins, who was picked off the Bills practice squad by the New York Giants, now coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The shot was up for about a second before it was quickly taken down, but that was long enough for it to get a lot of ridicule on social networks.

Other than that laughable error, this column will have a change of pace and emphasize all the good things about the telecast and the coverage of the Hamlin story.

The Pregame Opening: “The NFL Today” pregame show did an appropriate understated story about Hamlin and his recovery to start the program. ESPN also did an exceptional, extensive pregame story on Hamlin and his parents that included his willingness to be a water boy for his high school team in his senior year when he was injured. There have been several recent excellent stories about the personal side of Hamlin. ESPN’s was one of the best.

The Instagram Moment: CBS showed a post of Hamlin in his hospital room with his parents that included the message to “tell someone you love them today.”

The “I Love Yous”: The entire CBS pregame crew, Nantz and Romo took a cue from Hamlin and told each other “I love you.” Bills fans had to love defensive back Taron Johnson, who the announcers noted had a great game after returning from a concussion in Monday's canceled game.

America’s Team: After the first Hines touchdown, Romo said he and Nantz couldn’t root for any team while acknowledging that wasn’t the case nationwide. “I can’t help but think a lot of people are rooting for Buffalo … That was a great moment for Buffalo.”

Romo’s Warning: Many Bills fans probably expected the team to walk over the Patriots, especially after Hines’ touchdown in the first 14 seconds. But Romo warned Bills fans that New England’s offense and quarterback Mac Jones had improved in the last several games due to their reliance on play-action passes. “This is a dangerous team,” said Romo of the Pats. Take away Hines’ two touchdowns and the Pats offense actually outscored the Bills offense, 23-21.

The Most Interesting Stat: Nantz noted after Hines’ second kickoff return for a touchdown that there were only four kickoffs returned for a touchdown all season. ESPN carried a more interesting stat: New England Coach Bill Belichick’s teams had only given up two kickoff returns for a touchdown in 227 previous games.

Three’s The Number: Tight end Dawson Knox held up three fingers representing Hamlin’s number before shaping his hands into a heart after his 4-yard touchdown reception. Nantz brought up the number after Allen’s third touchdown pass. It also was the number of interceptions of Mac Jones, though two were tipped balls that arguably weren’t entirely his fault. Romo said Jones was playing one of his best games as his 17 for 17 passing performance on the Pats’ three touchdowns illustrated. But then came the interceptions.

The Shoutout: In the third quarter, Nantz gave John Murphy, the radio voice of the Bills, his best wishes to recover from a recent stroke and a return to the booth soon.

The Medical Team: CBS eventually showed footage of the Bills medical staff being saluted during pregame ceremonies. It was a nice moment but would have been better if they carried it live.

The Good Doctor: Dr. Romo said that in the last 10 days Allen seemed to have recovered more from his elbow injury and was throwing better, adding “that is scary” for opponents. Allen’s lengthy TD throws to Brown and Diggs confirmed that.

The Odyssey: After John Brown’s touchdown that Romo called an “unbelievable” catch, Nantz described “the odyssey” that the receiver took to get back to the Bills on the practice squad. He noted that Brown was the Bills’ leading receiver in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,060 yards and has been on a few teams since before being signed by the Bills after sending them a video to show that he is in game shape. Brown and Hines, who combined for three touchdowns, had something in common – neither was on the team at the start of the season.

Best Pass: CBS’ cameras showed Brown passing the ball he caught for a touchdown to Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington, who gave CPR to Hamlin on the field last Monday and is one of the people credited with saving the safety’s life.

Best Sign: The one that claimed CPR stands for Certified Professional Role model rather than cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was very clever.

Game Changing: That’s how Romo described the interception by the Bills’ Tre’ Davious White of a Jones pass that ended a long New England drive at the start of the third quarter. It wasn’t one because a couple of plays later, New England got the ball back on Devin Singletary’s fumble inside the Bills 10-yard line and was recovered by the Patriots at the 11. The Bills defense held the Patriots to the field goal that gave them their brief lead in what could have been the pivotal moment of the game.

Best Movie Reference: A Romo game wouldn’t be complete without a movie reference. He referenced the fantasy comedy “Angels in the Outfield” after Hines’ first touchdown. Romo mentioned “The Waterboy” and “The Karate Kid” in previous Bills games. He must watch as many movies as Allen.

Best Dance Reference: At halftime, studio analyst and clever wordsmith Nate Burleson compared Hines’ touchdown dance moves to the late Gregory Hines, which likely sent some younger viewers to Google to know who he was talking about.

Best Quarterly Development: It was noted that the Patriots have dominated in the third quarter after Belichick’s halftime adjustments. But it didn’t pan out. The Bills outscored the Pats, 14-3, in the quarter.

The Times They Are a Changin’: Romo described the absence of a pass interference call after an end zone pass breakup by Bills linebacker Matt Milano as a good no call. Those were the kind of calls New England used to get.

The Favorite? That’s what NBC’s Jason Garrett called the Bills on “Football Night in America.” Here’s his thinking. “They’ve been one of the best teams in the AFC all year long and for them to have this added boost and this purpose behind their football team right now, to me, they’re the odds-on favorite in the AFC.” Kansas City and Cincinnati beg to differ.

The Feeling: Nantz borrowed a page from Romo and noted that receiver Stefon Diggs had been quiet in the second half a second before Allen hit him for the 49-yard touchdown that gave the Bills’ a seemingly comfortable 35-23 lead. “Sometimes you just feel it,” said Nantz. After the pass, Romo gave Allen his highest praise. “That is one of the great throws that you will see all year,” he said.

Best Song: At around the two-minute warning, Nantz noted the Bill Winters’ classic “Lean on Me” was playing on the loudspeaker. “That is pretty much what the week was all about,” said Nantz.

Did We Win? At game’s end, Nantz brought up the first words written by Hamlin after he awoke and the doctor’s response, “you won the game of life.” Added Nantz: “Today, in Buffalo, the team won a game for him.”

The Future: As the game neared its end, Nantz told the audience that Miami had kicked the winning field goal and beat the Jets, 11-6, to earn the final playoff spot and now will face the Bills next weekend at Highmark Stadium. Bills fans learned again Sunday that it's never easy no matter who you play but they still hope for a “storybook” ending to the season. Some optimistic fans might even think “it is fate.”