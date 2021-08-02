Alan Pergament: Olympic gymnastic star Carey's redemption should be something to watch tonight

“Today” also noted that the U.S. women’s soccer team was upset by Canada in the semifinals.

Of course, it was pretty silly in the past to try and save results in a 24/7 media age where it is impossible to keep anything secret for more than a minute. It is great to see that practice has ended.

I loved the first eight episodes of the second season of “Ted Lasso” made available for review even before one of its storylines became applicable to the Simone Biles story at the Olympics.

In “Lasso’s” season’s opening episode, a star of Lasso's team developed the “yips” when attempting penalty kicks and a mental health therapist was brought in to help. Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) explained some yips history, referencing former All-Star second baseman Chuck Knoblauch’s difficulty throwing to first base and Charles Barkley’s golf swing. A more current application would have been the free throw shooting of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in the recent NBA playoffs. The storyline had obvious current applications to the “twisties” that Biles has experienced during the Tokyo Games. It was announced this morning that the American gymnastic star will compete on the beam, which requires less aerial work.