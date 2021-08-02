Alan Pergament: Olympic gymnastic star Carey's redemption should be something to watch tonight

This is what I’m thinking:
It wasn’t so many Olympics ago that NBC News used to be criticized for trying to hide the results of Olympic events before its prime-time coverage aired.
It eventually got around the criticism by giving results after telling viewers to close their eyes if they didn’t want to know results.
Thankfully, those practices aren't being followed in the Tokyo Games, which have a 13-hour time difference from the East Coast of the United States.
This morning NBC’s “Today” revealed that American gymnast Jade Carey had won the gold medal in the floor exercise. It aired a quick interview with her, but didn’t show her routine on the broadcast network.
NBC is saving that for prime time.
Carey had a disastrous performance in the vault Sunday that was painful to watch on delay in prime time. The celebrations at watch parties in the States by relatives of American athletes have been something special throughout the Games.
But seeing the reaction of Carey's mother and other relatives at a watch party to her disastrous performance made it even more painful to watch.
The way NBC packages Carey’s comeback story within 24 hours should be something special to watch tonight, as well the reaction at her family's watch party.
“Today” also noted that the U.S. women’s soccer team was upset by Canada in the semifinals.
Of course, it was pretty silly in the past to try and save results in a 24/7 media age where it is impossible to keep anything secret for more than a minute. It is great to see that practice has ended.
I loved the first eight episodes of the second season of “Ted Lasso” made available for review even before one of its storylines became applicable to the Simone Biles story at the Olympics.
In “Lasso’s” season’s opening episode, a star of Lasso's team developed the “yips” when attempting penalty kicks and a mental health therapist was brought in to help. Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) explained some yips history, referencing former All-Star second baseman Chuck Knoblauch’s difficulty throwing to first base and Charles Barkley’s golf swing. A more current application would have been the free throw shooting of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in the recent NBA playoffs. The storyline had obvious current applications to the “twisties” that Biles has experienced during the Tokyo Games. It was announced this morning that the American gymnastic star will compete on the beam, which requires less aerial work.
By the way, the next two “Lasso” episodes – which arrive weekly on Fridays to the consternation of those who wish the entire series was instantly bingeable – are exceptional. I especially loved the sweet Christmas – some might say too sweet – episode that premieres on Aug. 13.
NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez gave several nurses a forum recently on the “Nightly News” to explain why they refused to get vaccinated. He tried to gently fact check their claims on the spot, but just giving them the forum allowed them to undoubtedly scare others away from getting the shot.
NBC Universal is charging people to watch the United States men’s basketball team’s games during the Olympics on its new streaming service Peacock. But if you have a Spectrum cable account, you can watch the games live for free in the NBC Sports app. I watched Saturday’s victory over the Czech Republic that way on my phone. The app is a must for people wanting to watch events live.