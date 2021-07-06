Alan Pergament: Niagara University graduate is among 16 houseguests on CBS' 'Big Brother'

You don’t need to be as smart as a Niagara University valedictorian like Britini D’Angelo to know what looks out of place on her résumé:

A) The NU senior medal for the highest academic record.

B) The Niagara medal awarded annually to a graduating senior who exemplifies the spirit of St. Vincent DePaul as voted on by her peers in the senior class.

C) “Big Brother 23” contestant.

Go with C. D’Angelo is one of 16 contestants on the CBS reality show that has a 90-minute live premiere starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WIVB.

The reality series has three weekly episodes, airing on Sundays, Wednesday and on the Thursdays when Julie Chen Moonves hosts the live eviction show.

This summer’s cast includes a flight attendant, make-up artist, startup founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher (that’s D’Angelo) and forensic scientist.

CBS said that houseguests aren’t available for interviews before the premiere. If D’Angelo, a Niagara Falls native who graduated from Niagara University in 2019, had been available, I would have asked why she wanted to be on the program.

That interview will have to wait.