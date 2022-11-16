Alan Pergament: 'New Amsterdam' pro-choice episode before election didn't cause local outrage

I don’t get surprised easily by anything on broadcast television these days.

But for a couple of reasons, the Nov. 1 episode of the NBC hospital series “New Amsterdam” that ran two Tuesdays ago was as surprising as some decisions by the United States Supreme Court over the past several decades.

The episode dealt with the conservative members of the Supreme Court deciding last summer to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that ruled the right to have an abortion.

The rating for the episode, which had a decidedly pro-choice perspective, was very good by today’s prime-time network standards for a 10 p.m. episode.

“New Amsterdam” had a 3.3 live rating that expanded to a 5.3 rating seven days later. It beat every program that aired that night except for a World Series game on WUTV, the Fox affiliate, which had a 5.3 live rating that stayed the same seven days later. (CBS was airing repeats of its three FBI series that night.)

A rating point in WNY equals 6,375 households so the 5.3 rating translates to about 33,000 households.

For a long time, broadcast network shows generally tried to steer away from controversial topics for fear of upsetting advertisers who indirectly pay their bills.

There have been some episodes on the topic, most notably in a two-part episode of the NBC sitcom “Maude” that aired a few months before the Roe v. Wade decision and centered around a 47-year-old woman’s unexpected pregnancy.

But that show was an outlier.

When I began as a TV critic four decades ago, my memory is that shows dealing with abortion often avoided taking a stand that might upset advertisers.

Times have changed and the topic apparently has become more acceptable to some advertisers.

A lead character in ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” relationship talk show host Maggie (Allison Miller), last season openly talked on her radio show about having an abortion despite being warned by her boss against revealing it to avoid controversy.

Maggie kept her radio job after revealing she had an abortion and by the end of last season was trying to have a child with her former and present boyfriend and my favorite wise-cracking character, Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez).

But the timing of the “New Amsterdam” episode made it even more startling than the content: It ran just a week before Election Day, when abortion rights became a key issue nationwide.

We found out on Election Day that it was even more key in the Democrats ability to keep the Senate and keep House losses to a surprising minimum when most pollsters had the economy and inflation deflating all the outrage over the summer when the conservative court overturned precedent.

I thought the episode and its timing might have led to some complaints from anti-abortionists directed at WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate that carried it.

Channel 2 General Manager Mark Manders reported no local outrage. He said the station checked email, Facebook and Twitter and had no complaints. He added there were no calls, either.

A few days after the episode aired, I searched Google to see if the episode sparked much controversy.

I found only two places it was addressed. Both conservative outlets ran the same story that claimed, “it pushed the extreme pro-abortion viewpoint.”

The piece by Amanda Harding had the loaded headline, “ 'We Are Not Safe': ‘New Amsterdam’ Producers Shill for Abortion With Extremist Episode.”

The word “extremist” is a strange way of looking at the episode. It was unquestionably and decidedly pro-choice but calling it “extremist” would be accurate only if you believe supporting a law that was on the books for a half-century is extremist.

The article quoted showrunner David Schulner saying that he was surprised NBC let the producers do the episode.

Me, too.

The episode began with doctors and nurses receiving texts about the Supreme Court decision that seemed to take them off guard and sent them into action to protect abortion rights.

It was one of the flaws in an episode that had a simplistic way of looking at a complicated issue. The hospital personnel shouldn’t have been surprised by the ruling since an earlier version of the decision about Roe being overturned was leaked months before.

The episode proceeded to address the personal experiences and choices made by doctors.

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) revealed that she had two abortions, one after being date raped in college and a second one after her then-boyfriend, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), broke up with her. She felt those were the right choices for her.

Karen Brantley (Debra Monk), the normally fiscally tight hospital administrator, told medical director Dr. Max Goodman (Ryan Eggold) to spare any expense to fight the decision in red states attempting to limit or even deny access to abortion.

We later learned Brantley was inspired to send Max on a mission because of the experiences a friend of hers had pre-Roe when abortion was often performed in unsafe conditions.

Dr. Goodman, as he often does in attempting to solve problems, tried some long shot ways to help keep abortion safe in conservative states. He thought of his young daughter while trying. His efforts came to nothing.

The writers tried to balance the episode with a storyline about a pregnant woman with cancer who needed chemotherapy and refused to have an abortion to save her life because it was against her anti-abortion principles.

But it wasn’t much of a balance and felt forced.

There was another forced storyline.

When an anti-abortion protestor tried to prevent a woman from entering the hospital’s abortion clinic early in the episode, the hospital's chief psychiatrist, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine), punched the protestor and was put in handcuffs.

The protestor was willing to drop charges against Iggy if he received an apology. Iggy was reluctant to give one until his former partner convinced him that a police record could cost them custody of their children if gay marriage was later overturned by the conservative court.

I would suspect a poll of pro-choice and gay marriage supporters who watched might have applauded the stand taken by the “New Amsterdam” producers while at the same time even acknowledging the episode’s flaws.

On the other hand, some conservatives might have been so appalled by the episode that they will stop watching the series.

But “New Amsterdam” and NBC really didn’t have that much to lose. It has only a handful of episodes left before its five-year run ends anyway.