Alan Pergament: Network fall schedules add to reasons there will never be another 'This Is Us'

There will never be another “This Is Us,” the hit NBC series about the Pearson family that ends with Tuesday’s episode at 9 p.m. on WGRZ-TV after six seasons.

I’ve seen the episode but won’t spoil anything before it airs.

The finale is another exceptional, well-written episode that highlights the little things and moments that make family life special.

It is sentimental, understated, sad but not maudlin. There are even some laughs.

Even though the episode addresses last week’s death of matriarch Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), it even can be called a happy ending in the sense that it celebrates lives well lived and loved.

But as is the case with many series that end, last Tuesday’s heartbreaking semifinal episode, “The Train,” might have been slightly more tear-inducing than the finale.

I didn’t want it to end – the episode or the series. I watched it twice and was even more moved the second time than I was the first time.

It leaves open the possibility of a sequel, “The Pearsons: The Next Generation,” several years down the road since networks seem determined to bring back every popular series ever made.

I’m not just saying there won’t be another “This Is Us” because it was so exceptional.

It also is because the fall schedules announced last week by the four broadcast networks indicate they have finished carrying family dramas or anything original anymore, relying mostly on reboots, sequels and reality shows that are easier to promote to audiences.

It wasn’t that long ago that the fall schedule announcement by the broadcast networks was a major event.

During some years, I was even sent to New York City to see CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox make their announcements before hosting lavish parties for advertisers.

There isn’t much for the networks to celebrate anymore as cable and streaming options have dramatically changed the industry.

Last week, Fox spent about 10 minutes of its video pitch to advertisers talking about its new show plans for the 2022-23 season and did not say any of them would premiere in the fall.

NBC announced two new shows premiering in the fall.

CBS did not announce one new comedy.

ABC might have been most excited about a celebrity version of “Jeopardy!” on its schedule.

As usual, none of the networks spent much time revealing which shows were canceled. The one exception was CBS addressing the cancellation of the “Magnum” reboot.

NBC canceled “Ordinary Joe,” ABC canceled “Queens” and Fox canceled “Our Kind of People,” which premiered last fall.

The networks played it safe last season, with CBS relying on new versions of old shows, including “FBI International,” “CSI: Vegas" and “NCIS: Hawaii.” One original comedy, “Ghosts,” which was based on a British series, became the season’s biggest hit.

NBC’s one hit from last fall was the laughable drama, “LaBrea,” which was unintentionally funnier than “Ghosts.” It is returning for a second season.

Fox’s one drama hit was the midseason show “The Cleaning Lady,” which is based on an Argentine series. The lead character is an undocumented Cambodian doctor who is forced to break the law by cleaning up and covering up crimes to save her son. It also renewed the offbeat comedy “Welcome to Flatch” after a brief run.

Here are more takeaways from last week’s schedule announcements, which showed the networks plan to introduce as many new series in the fall as Netflix might do in a month.

Taking a Leap Backward: In network TV’s never-ending quest to head to its past for its future, NBC is reviving “Quantum Leap,” which ended its run almost 30 years ago. It stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. Its lone new comedy, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” is described as a working-class comedy. It stars George Lopez, whose “George Lopez Show” had a 120 episode run until it ended in 2007. NBC also has a reboot of “Night Court,” which ended its nine-season run 30 years ago, planned for midseason. Of course, it is without its key ingredient, Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone. He died four years ago.

No “Bull”: CBS is premiering a new legal drama, “So Help Me Todd,” at 9 p.m. Thursday that it says has comic elements. That means “CSI: Vegas” moves to 10 p.m. in place of the canceled “Bull.” “Fire Country,” a drama about first responders, replaces “Magnum” on Friday. A police drama, “East New York,” will air on Sundays. “The Never Game,” a drama starring Justin Hartley of “This Is Us,” may make the schedule in midseason.

Hey “Abbott”: ABC has moved its critically acclaimed comedy “Abbott Elementary” to 9 p.m. Wednesday. I like it, but not as much as other critics. ABC’s new dramas include a spinoff of “The Rookie” called “The Rookie: Feds” starring Niecy Nash-Betts; and “Alaska,” in which Hilary Swank, last seen on Netflix’s “Away,” works for a newspaper in Anchorage after a scandal leads to her leaving New York. Sounds like a great hire for any newspaper.

Hamming It Up: Jon Hamm, the good-looking star of “Mad Men” who is part of the cast of the “Top Gun” movie reboot, is one of the voices of a new Fox animated series called “Grimsburg.” What a great idea. Hire a handsome guy and make sure viewers never see his face.

Best or Worst Title: Fox has another new animated series called “Krapopolis” from the co-creator of “Rick and Morty” that one hopes doesn't live up to its name. One of the voices is Hannah Waddingham, the owner of the soccer team coached by Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.” It also has a new music drama, “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins; a new crime anthology series, “Accused,” based on a BBC series from the producers of “24” and “House”; and a new missing persons drama, “Alert” that Jamie Foxx is co-producing.

Wondering Why: My favorite new ABC series from last season, the sweet reboot of “The Wonder Years,” has been renewed for a second season but you won’t see new episodes in the fall.

Gary's Survival Will Have to Wait: Fans of ABC’s “A Million Little Things” also will have to wait until midseason to find out if my favorite character, Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez), will beat cancer again and be alive when the child he and Maggie (Allison Miller) are expecting is born.

Hospital Closing: NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” which hasn’t had the best of seasons, is on the fall schedule but reportedly will end its run after 13 episodes.

Overserved: Fox also has another yet unscripted Gordon Ramsay coming. It is enough to make you shout as, well, as loudly as Ramsay.

