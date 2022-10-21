Alan Pergament: Netflix's 'The Watcher' wastes a lot of talent and your time

I often tell readers what television shows to watch and what to avoid.

This column is about what to avoid watching.

The end of the seven-part Netflix mystery thriller series “The Watcher” will likely be more disappointing to many Buffalo Bills fans than anything they’ve seen since the end of the Bills’ overtime loss to Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.

I want the six hours of my life back – the episodes are about 45 minutes long – that I spent watching “The Watcher.”

Based on a scary true story published in 2018 in New York Magazine’s The Cut, it appeared to be a can’t-miss series.

It is from prolific writer-director Ryan Murphy, whose credits include “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” “Glee,” “Prom” and the list goes on and on.

The impressive cast includes Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Naomi Watts (“21 Grams”) as husband and wife, Nora and Dean Braddock. They spend everything they have to move into a $3 million suburban New Jersey dream home with their two children to escape big-city crime, only to discover they live in a town full of eccentric people who live by their own rules.

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus,” “American Pie”) is as strange as ever playing a manipulative real estate agent. Buffalo Bills superfan Christopher McDonald plays a lazy, skeptical detective. Mia Farrow, Margot Martindale, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney and Michael Nouri play strange neighbors who want to keep things the way they were in the upscale suburban community.

It is hard to assess which character is the strangest, but hearing Farrow repeat the line “that isn’t neighborly” a few times to the Braddocks definitely made her character the most maddening.

Martindale always improves every project, and she is exceptional again playing a nosy neighbor who sits on a lawn chair next to her husband looking at the Braddock’s mansion.

The neighbors don’t want the Braddocks to change anything in their house or change the neighbors’ ability to plant flowers on their property or drop in unannounced at odd times under strange circumstances.

The neighbors and a security system expert attracted to the Braddocks’ teenage daughter are all suspected of sending threatening and scary letters to the owners in an apparent attempt to have them quickly sell the property, as other families before them were forced to do.

British actress Noma Dumezweni (HBO’s “The Undoing”) also is aboard as a private eye battling cancer. Like the neighbors, she raises suspicions. She is hired by the Braddocks to see if she can discover who is sending the letters, which becomes an obsession of the Braddocks, especially Dean.

The setup is intriguing enough to get you hooked and there are a few early scary moments that might make you jump. There also are some underlying messages about greed and there being no escape from crime no matter where you live.

The first couple of episodes had me hooked and my girlfriend even recommended it to her friends. But things gradually fell apart in the mystery as the Braddocks’ suspicions of who was driving them crazy and driving their marriage apart became as strange as some of the characters. A little past midway of the series I became as frustrated as Dean was in trying to figure out who was behind the plot.

One head-shaking moment occurred when one suspect was accused of being the brain behind the elaborate plot even though threatening letters were sent to previous residents before he was even born.

The number of times one of the characters sat down and explained things to move the story along also seemed to be lazy storytelling. There were countless red herrings and twists that we expected to be explained.

We wanted to stop after four or five episodes, which happens with some Netflix series. But when you’ve invested almost five hours in a series, it is hard to stop watching even if it is against your better judgment and you just want this nightmare to end.

I felt like Josh Allen watching “The Princess Bride.” I briefly fell asleep and missed the death of the spouse of one of the characters.

Our time would have better spent watching “The Princess Bride” over again to see if we agreed with the controversial review Allen gave in Kyle Brandt’s basement.

I give the Bills quarterback credit for understanding the role of the critic and not worrying about other people’s opinions.

Despite our misgivings, my girlfriend and I continued watching “The Watcher” until the unsatisfying finale, which included a twist in midepisode that I easily detected.

After it ended, my girlfriend was so embarrassed that she recommended the series to her friends that she asked me to warn others in a column.

I agreed. After all, it feels like the neighborly thing to do.