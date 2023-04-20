After sensational guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa to an upset of previously undefeated South Carolina in the NCAA women’s national semifinals on March 31, I tweeted, “I haven’t enjoyed a basketball game all year more.”

We can only hope that some of the NBA playoff games airing over the next two months will be as exciting.

Iowa’s upset had a huge national viewership of 5.5 million on ESPN and ESPN2. It was the most-watched semifinal on record.

I expected and hoped the Western New York rating would reflect that and illustrated the women’s game is experiencing the significant growth here that it deserves.

It did not. The rating here was about half the 3.0 national rating for the game.

Iowa’s win over South Carolina, which featured an outstanding performance by Clark, averaged a 1.5 rating locally on ESPN . A Manningcast-like simulcast featuring former UConn stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi added another 0.1 of a point for a rating of 1.6 .

A rating point here is equal to 6,375 households, which means fewer than 9,000 households were tuned to the game here.

The 1.6 rating was higher than the rating here for South Carolina’s victory over Louisville in the 2022 women’s semifinal. That game had a 1.3 local rating on ESPN, just one-tenth lower than this year’s game.

LSU’s victory over Virginia Tech in the other women’s semifinal March 31 – which was played opposite a Buffalo Sabres game – averaged a 1.4 rating on the two ESPN channels here and peaked at a 2.0 shortly before game’s end. That game had a national rating of 1.8.

Connecticut’s victory over Stanford in the other 2022 semifinal, led by the exciting play of UConn guard Paige Bueckers, had a 2.0 local rating.

In other words, the two women’s semifinals had a total of 3.0 ratings points on ESPN locally this year, compared to a total of 3.3 ratings points a year ago.

LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa on a Sunday afternoon simulcast on ABC (WKBW-TV in Buffalo) and ESPN 2 had a 5.2 national rating and drew 9.9 million viewers.

By Western New York standards, the title game did well. But the rating was still disappointing compared to those across the country.

LSU’s title win led by tournament MVP Angel Reese had a combined 4.0 rating on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN 2, which had a Manningcast-like simulcast featuring former Taurasi and Bird.

That was about 40% higher than the 2.8 local rating on ESPN last year for South Carolina’s victory over UConn for the 2022 women’s title. The alternative 2022 viewing experience on ESPN 2 featuring Taurasi and Bird didn’t register a rating here.

Of course, part of this year’s ratings gain can be attributed to the women’s title game appearing on a broadcast network, ABC, rather than cable.

While the national viewership for the WNBA draft on ESPN last week was 42% higher than it was a year ago, Western New York wasn’t interested. The draft featuring many of the stars of the women’s tournament failed to register a rating here, most likely because it was on the same time as the Sabres’ shootout victory over the New York Rangers. The Sabres game had a 6.8 rating.

While the star power of Clark, Reese and South Carolina star Aliyah Boston headlined the women’s Final Four, the local ratings for the men’s tournament suffered from the lack of star power and the absence of traditionally strong basketball programs.

A year ago, the men’s Final Four featured basketball powerhouses in Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova, which are ratings drivers.

As exciting as all the upsets were in the men’s tournament this year, names bring viewers to their TV sets during the Final Four.

UConn’s win over underdog San Diego State in the men’s title game had a 7.2 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. That was considerably higher than the rating for the women’s title game here but down from the 9.3 rating for Kansas’ victory over North Carolina – two big name schools on three Turner channels, TNT, TBS and truTV, a year ago.

The ratings for the men’s semifinals games also were higher than the rating for the women’s title game, but they had the benefit of being on a broadcast network, CBS, while the women’s games were on cable.

San Diego State’s last-second win over Florida Atlantic University had a 5.6 rating on Channel 4. UConn’s win over Miami had a 6.1 rating on Channel 4.

Kansas’ victory over Villanova in the 2022 men’s semifinals had a combined 6.4 local rating on the three Turner channels, TNT, TBS and truTV, that carried them.

North Carolina’s victory over Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game in the second game of the 2022 men’s semifinals had a combined local rating of 10.5 on the three channels.

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz deserved better games for his final run as the network’s lead men’s basketball announcer. He’ll be missed but his replacement, Ian Eagle, is exceptional on NBA and college basketball.

Play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco and analyst Rebecca Lobo had a strong women’s tournament.

But the announcers ignored the biggest postgame controversy – LSU’s Reese taunting Iowa’s Clark just before and after the game ended.

At the very least, they should have given the context of Reese’s taunt by noting that Clark had done some taunting of opponents in a couple of previous games.

Without that context, Reese was called classless by some viewers on social media, which she called a double standard. The postgame controversy, a ridiculous technical foul called against Clark and LSU Coach Kim Mulkey’s sideline behavior took some focus off the play in the exciting tournament. A few days later, Clark said she had no problem with Reese’s post-win behavior.